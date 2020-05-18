Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 207

Welcome to the 207th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Thank you all for the well-wishes. As I catch up, I’ll still owe you round up 208 for later this week, and the delayed 209th Tuesday Photo Challenge is arriving in a couple of hours. We will get back to normal!

Your Travels were filled with reminiscences of places past and hope for places future; one thing that came through loud and clear in all of your posts is how travel expands our view of the world and connects us as people of this planet. Covering the distance brings us closer…

Thank you for all the work you put into your posts!! I truly enjoyed reading them.

Travel looks very different these days…

The Air is Out of Travel…

The otherwise busy Terminal A at Boston Logan Airport of a Friday afternoon… It was a rather eerie feeling to have no trouble with social distancing, as there were very few travelers. As my flight would take me out of the country, there was a significant number of checks that were made to ensure that I was not going to be sent back on arrival in the Netherlands. After I cleared that hurdle, I had to take this photo to give a sense of the emptiness of the terminal…

