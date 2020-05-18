Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 207

Welcome to the 207th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Thank you all for the well-wishes. As I catch up, I’ll still owe you round up 208 for later this week, and the delayed 209th Tuesday Photo Challenge is arriving in a couple of hours. We will get back to normal!
Your Travels were filled with reminiscences of places past and hope for places future; one thing that came through loud and clear in all of your posts is how travel expands our view of the world and connects us as people of this planet. Covering the distance brings us closer…
Thank you for all the work you put into your posts!! I truly enjoyed reading them.
Travel looks very different these days…
The otherwise busy Terminal A at Boston Logan Airport of a Friday afternoon… It was a rather eerie feeling to have no trouble with social distancing, as there were very few travelers. As my flight would take me out of the country, there was a significant number of checks that were made to ensure that I was not going to be sent back on arrival in the Netherlands. After I cleared that hurdle, I had to take this photo to give a sense of the emptiness of the terminal…
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Na’ama starts off the posts on the Travel theme with a wonderful poem that really touched me, which is also beautifully in tune with the great image in Na’ama Yehuda.
- Maria reminisces of travels taken in her post in Kamerapromenader; that rainbow over the Isle of Skye should result in money!
- Nandini has us traveling not only across space, but also time in her post in queennandini; wonderful haikus and images!
- We travel into Spring without fear in a wonderful post in The Jesh Studio, which is something that all of us can appreciate!
- Osceola, Iowa, looks rather inviting in a great post in Does Writing Excuse Watching. All that space might take away the sense of social distance!
- Viveka definitely put together a great post in myguiltypleasures! She reminds us of both the pros and cons of traveling…I know a fix for those queues!
- Jackie is ready to float leisurely down the Danube in her post in JunkBoat Travels; looks like it was a wonderful trip!
- Diane’s post in pensivity101 tells of travel in a very big way, as her solo trip to visit her brother in New Zealand was indeed a grand trip!
- Kammie keeps her travel local in a wonderful post in Nut House Central; walking those local trails is always full of enjoyment!
- The travels shown in the magnificent post in Wanderlust and Wonderment has me filled with awe! There are some places that I have visited, but there are some that are very high on my list, such as Abu Simbel!
- The travel mode highlighted in the lovely post in Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery is one that I can see enjoying…all the comforts of home, wherever you go!
- Sarah features a heap of color in her post in By Sarah, as those well-worn, travel-weary tires have settled with a bit of paint!
- Another interesting mode of travel is documented with a magnificent photo in theOnlyD800intheHameau; I expect that I might also find it unsettling…
- David shares stunning photos of some travelers, who are not affected by any travel ban in his post in David M’s Photoblog; those birds are some of the champions of logging travel miles!
- Bren takes us to a rather unusual location in her post in Brashley Photography; Lombard street is a sight to behold and Bren’s capture of the scene is simply fantastic!
- Teresa takes us to the heights of Switzerland in her travel post in My Camera & I, which makes me want to wander among those Alps!
- The post in Don’t Hold Your Breath takes us across a decade of Summer travel to many amazing locations! Great collection of images!
- Ken shows us that travel doesn’t have to be far in his post in Pictures without Film; Brynna common on a Winter solstice morning looks breathtaking!
- Alice takes us back to one of her travels in a lovely post in the59Club; Berlin is among my favorite cities with lots to offer to tourists.
- Woolly may have to postpone this year’s visit to Africa, so we’ll just enjoy his photos from a prior trip in WoollyMuses! I sincerely hope that this postponement is temporary, as I’d love to see more photos!
- Nicole really captures the essence of Brittany with the wonderful photo in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme! What a stunning scene!
- Rupali expresses a sentiment in her post in Mazeepuran that is shared by many of us: we miss our travel! Wonderful post!
- In another wonderful post in Land of Images, we get to experience Travel – Nae Moor; may you Ferry Well!
- Anne shares a magnificent set of travel images in her post in HorseAddict; her post reminds me why I too want to visit Cambodia!
- Aseem put together a great post in his blog Transition of Thoughts, as he connects the Brooklyn night with 100 words!
- Sandy takes us along for a trip to the Rockies in her post in Out of my Write Mind; they are filled with stunning beauty!
- Klara takes us to Helsinki in her post in Sliku Svoju Ljubim II, where the lanterns are carried in stony silence.
- Marie takes her heart, and mine, back to Italy in a lovely post in The New 3R’s: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect! Gorgeous view!
- Sheetal also takes us to Italy, as she gives a wonderful recounting of travels through Tuscany in her photos in SheetalBravon; I remember Sienna and its amazing staircases very well!
- Brian appears to be looking wistfully toward the sky as planes fly over in his post in Bushboy’s World; like the Beatles, we’d rather be flying!
- Tatiana takes us up to Nova Scotia in her post in Travelways; there, we go back in time in Sherbrooke Village to see how the pioneers lived.
- In myTravelCSP, there’s an abundance of wonderful travels that we join; lovely post!
- Xenia takes us to those precious places in a wonderful post in whippetwisdom, as both dog and human look for these locales.
Please let all these wonderful authors know how much you enjoy their blog posts!
Great wrap up Frank
Must feel odd to be one of the few people in a place which is usually crowded.
What a fun post! So many places listed to travel to . I suppose virtual travel is the new normal. Thank you for including my post too. So many beautiful memories. By the way, the silence was deafening in your picture. It’s incredible how much the world has changed in the last few months.
Thanks Frank