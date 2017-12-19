Welcome to Week 88 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

I’m still working on going through all the wonderful responses to last week’s theme of Season; they are spectacular, but I’m a little behind on my part of the work 🙂

One of the reasons that I’ve fallen somewhat behind is the lack of sleep due to the center of attention and this week’s theme; Stuff, our Cardigan Welsh Corgi puppy, is the inspiration for this week’s theme of Pets! They are wonderful and make us feel warm inside and smile, but when they are young, they wake us up in the middle of the night, as they need to go out (Stuff is very good about this and sleeps nicely during the rest of the night).

Of course, Pets come in all sort of varieties, shapes, sizes and species! I’m very much looking forward to finding the amazing ones that are spending time with my fellow bloggers!

Here’s the sweet little boy at 10 weeks old…

My wife bought Stuff a little coat, as it has been very cold outside, and his puppy hair doesn’t keep him warm enough yet. When he grows up, Stuff will have a double coat of fur, which keeps him warm in the cold and allows him to play outside in the snow for hours!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...