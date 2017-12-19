Welcome to Week 88 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
I’m still working on going through all the wonderful responses to last week’s theme of Season; they are spectacular, but I’m a little behind on my part of the work 🙂
One of the reasons that I’ve fallen somewhat behind is the lack of sleep due to the center of attention and this week’s theme; Stuff, our Cardigan Welsh Corgi puppy, is the inspiration for this week’s theme of Pets! They are wonderful and make us feel warm inside and smile, but when they are young, they wake us up in the middle of the night, as they need to go out (Stuff is very good about this and sleeps nicely during the rest of the night).
Of course, Pets come in all sort of varieties, shapes, sizes and species! I’m very much looking forward to finding the amazing ones that are spending time with my fellow bloggers!
Here’s the sweet little boy at 10 weeks old…
My wife bought Stuff a little coat, as it has been very cold outside, and his puppy hair doesn’t keep him warm enough yet. When he grows up, Stuff will have a double coat of fur, which keeps him warm in the cold and allows him to play outside in the snow for hours!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what catches your eye this week…
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
24 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Pets”
Nice puppy, Seasonal greetings and best wishes.
Thank you, James! Best wishes for the Holidays to you as well!
OMG, Franjk, Stuff is so cute! Growing up we always had pets. Dogs, cats, birds, fish, lizards, snakes.My daughter has had some recent traumatic experience with pets of her own so we were pet free until recently. She got a fish. I might have to find a photo from the past given how hard it is to take a photo of a fish.
Last sentence was truncated.
I might have to find a photo from the past given how hard it is to take a photo of a fish. Especially with just an iPhone.
Thank you, Khürt! Yes, he is cute and a little demon 🙂 Looking forward to seeing what you come up with for a photo.
Here’s my contribution to the challenge this week – https://edtphotoblog.wordpress.com/2017/12/19/pets/
Great cat!
Thanks Frank
What a sweetheart! He’s got my vote Frank, but then I’m a sucker for dogs anyway!
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2017/12/19/tuesday-photo-challenge-pets/
Merry Christmas and all the best for the New Year. 🙂
Merry Christmas! Yes, he knows cuteness 🙂
Don’t they all! 🙂
Stuff looks absolutely adorable! Please give him a big pat from us :o) My contribution for this week is here and there may be a second one tomorrow: https://whippetwisdom.com/2017/12/19/haiku-natures-rhythm/
totally precious pup!
What a fab dog Frank
Here is Louis who is no longer with us
http://bushboy.blog/2017/12/20/louis-the-cat/
Ohh.. Stuff is so cute! ❤
I wish you a Merry Christmas!!!
Hi. I don’t have the pleasure of the company of the little guy in the pic but planning to bring home one soon.
https://poetryinpicture.wordpress.com/2017/12/20/pet-expo/
Here is my entry – a cute little puppy
https://sidhujetha.wordpress.com/2017/12/20/tuesday-photo-challenge-pets/