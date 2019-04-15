Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 155

Yes, it’s delicious!

Welcome to the 155th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Yes, you took the cake!! Those were some amazing posts that all of you put together on this week’s theme of Cake! I knew that there would be some creativity at work and you definitely came through! There was some awesome variety of cakes, some with great memories! Also, there were some different cakes, ranging from soap cakes to suet cakes…and some great pancakes!

Thank you all for the great posts that you put together, as they were a blast to read!

Here’s some really good carrot cake…

Delicious Carrot Cake

This carrot cake was a raw carrot cake, at a restaurant that specialized in raw food. It was absolutely delicious!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  1. Sarah kicks things off with a touch of class in By Sarah, where she shares a photo of her wedding cake…looks delicious!!
  2. Danny’s post in Danny James Photography features an amazing moment at a Japanese Tea Ceremony in Kyoto.
  3. Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival is not just for the birds! These birds are singing for a reason…
  4. Nicole has another gorgeous photo in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme, and that birthday cake looks amazing!
  5. In a delicious post in pensivity101 we even get the recipe for the wonderful looking cheesecake that hubby couldn’t enjoy…
  6. In ladyleemanila‘s post there are lots of great cakes to enjoy! We should be able to share across the web!
  7. Gwen brings us the story of the lamb Easter cake in Field Notes from Over the Hill; a sad ending to the cake…delicious it was!
  8. In another great post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we get to encounter the king of cakes in Porto! Looks amazing!
  9. Maria shares a wonderful photo of a wedding cake in KameraPromenader; that looks like a delicious combination!
  10. The Crazy Nerds post is crazy cool! That is an interesting cake that might just whet someone’s appetite!
  11. Stella has some stunning cakes in her post in Giggles & Tales, which must have been delicious!
  12. Jase brings some soul cakes week in Proscenium; those look ready to eat and very tasty!
  13. The wonderful post in A Day in the Life is definitely nostalgic, as olden days of baking are remembered.
  14. In this week’s contribution from Heart2Heart, we get a view of an amazing harvest festival cake!
  15. Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent brings us the most delectable cake, donuts!
  16. In an awesome post in Another LQQK, Teressa takes us to a charity auction, which featured some stunning cakes!
  17. Sandy shares a stunning photo in her post in Out of My Write Mind, which reminds us how good it is to be young and enjoy cake!
  18. In another great post in Alive and Trekking we learn about some of the best cake shops in Amsterdam…add them to my list!
  19. Debbie takes us to a rather literary tea party in her post in Twenty Four; I bet the cakes were amazing!
  20. Ken finds the most interesting sign in his post in Pictures without Film; the choice is simple! Awesome cake as well!
  21. Woolly definitely takes the cake in his post in Woolly Muses; birthday cake photos should be part and parcel of every photographer’s collection!
  22. Susan captured a great bit of enjoyment in her post in Musin’ with Susan; the girl really enjoyed her cake!
  23. David’s post in David Meredith’s Photoblog has the bird going gaga over suet cake! Great shot!!
  24. This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 has two types of cakes…one that you don’t want to eat!
  25. In this week’s post in Land of Images we get wild berries and seeds! Yes, this cake is for the birds!
  26. Donna takes us back down memory lane in her post in Wind Kisses, as we get to play pat-a-cake!
  27. In a great post in Life Amazing, we not only get to see fantastic cakes, but get the full directions to make banana fudge cake!
  28. In a rather cool post, sgeoil quotes George Carlin (always a good thing) and presents some pancakes!

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

