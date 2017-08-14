Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 69

Welcome to the 69th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This week gave you a golden opportunity to photograph something shiny and bright!

First of all, let me apologize for not doing a full set of comments in this week’s links; it’s been a rather hectic week at work, as I needed to finish up a proposal over the weekend, so I hope you can forgive me this one time.

Now, your entries have once again been wonderful, ranging from the sublime cat on the faucet (made me smile) to the great skies that you captured and that rather tasty looking beer! I did stop by each and every one of your entries and enjoyed them! Thank you for making me smile and giving me the chance to enjoy the golden thread that was woven through your posts!

Here’s a bit more gold, as it comes around every day…

Those of you who have been following this blog for a while, will recognize the yoga tree in her Autumn trim. The golden sunrise, a harbinger of a great day ahead!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy each of these entries as much as I did!!

