Welcome to Week 71 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
You provided a week of wonderful alleys and pathways that were all just begging to be visited! Thank you for all the great photography and writing!
After coming through all these alley ways, I am in the mood for something inspired by the beauty of flowers. As you might imagine, floral inspiration comes from one of my visits to Tower Hill Botanic Garden, which brought me to this gorgeous flower on display in all its color glory: Pink. Of course, there are many shades of pink, including the unwelcome shade of a pink slip; there’s also the somewhat garish pink flamingo, lawn ornament in many areas.
Let’s go out there and find your favorite hues of pink and share them with your fellow bloggers!
Among the beautiful flowers, this one stood out to me, as it was ahead of some of its neighbors…
In the beautiful light of the Orangerie at Tower Hill, this beauty had opened its petals for all to see the brilliant colors.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Looking forward to seeing what kind of pink crosses your path and what fun ideas you capture this week!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
21 thoughts on "Tuesday Photo Challenge – Pink"
Great kind of stuff! I am very surprised to have such kind of blogger. Thanks
Thank you kindly!
What a beautiful flower Frank, I love the colours! Here is my contribution for this week with Pearl's favourite pink ball: https://whippetwisdom.com/2017/08/22/tuesday-photo-challenge-pink/
Thank you, Xenia! Love your post!
