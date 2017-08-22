Welcome to Week 71 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

You provided a week of wonderful alleys and pathways that were all just begging to be visited! Thank you for all the great photography and writing!

After coming through all these alley ways, I am in the mood for something inspired by the beauty of flowers. As you might imagine, floral inspiration comes from one of my visits to Tower Hill Botanic Garden, which brought me to this gorgeous flower on display in all its color glory: Pink. Of course, there are many shades of pink, including the unwelcome shade of a pink slip; there’s also the somewhat garish pink flamingo, lawn ornament in many areas.

Let’s go out there and find your favorite hues of pink and share them with your fellow bloggers!

Among the beautiful flowers, this one stood out to me, as it was ahead of some of its neighbors…

In the beautiful light of the Orangerie at Tower Hill, this beauty had opened its petals for all to see the brilliant colors.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Looking forward to seeing what kind of pink crosses your path and what fun ideas you capture this week!

