Welcome to Week 75 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

Many of you joined the dark side of the challenge last week with great entries that had creativity to spare! For the 75th installment of the Tuesday photo challenge, I noticed that it’s getting harder to come up with fresh, new themes. But fear not, looking through my image directory, one caught my eye pretty quickly and gave me the theme of Stones!

As always, go wild and let your creative light guide you along a path of stones, or you can use the figurative stones, or even those that gather no moss! Lots of directions to go, just be careful not to push one uphill like Sysiphus. Have some fun with the challenge and don’t let them stone you!

These are some stones that crossed my path…

This shot came about during a walk along the beach with my wife; I noticed the pattern of the light and how it created a nice contrast across these pebbles. Just couldn’t resist photographing them!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let’s play safe with water during this week and try to surprise me!

