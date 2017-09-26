Welcome to Week 76 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. First of all, my apologies for not having completed the round up of week 75 yet; with slower wifi speeds, it’s been a bit tricky on the road, but it is in progress (and yes, there were many of you who responded with great entries, which made it a bit of work 🙂 ).

When I looked for the inspiration for this week’s challenge, I came across the photo you see here. When walking through the Oxbow National Wildlife Refuge with my good friend, George (an exceptional photographer and great architect), there were two trees in the middle of swampy, fern-filled woods, one of which indicated the direction of the trail; vthe only problem was that the indication pointed to a dry streambed… That gave me the idea for the theme of Signs.

The word Signs can have many meanings, ranging from the simple one that I have here to interstellar evidence of intelligent life! So, let your creative minds loose and follow the path that the signs give you to capture the your interpretation! Have fun with this one!!

Here are those trees that show the path…

If you look at the left side of the image, you can see the ferns growing that hover over the dry stream; during the wet season, there will definitely not be a trail to follow!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Leave a sign of your findings in those creative posts!! I look forward to seeing them!

