A Change of Heart

The WordPress Daily Photo Challenge provides the theme of Transformation.
One of our most constant companions, that contribute greatly to our existence on this planet, are trees. These stately producers of oxygen, building material, shelter, shade and so much more, were often worshipped in ancient times for the magic they contain. My appreciation of trees has shown itself in quite a bit of my work, and, in particular, one tree: the Yoga Tree.
Over the years, the Yoga Tree has transformed herself in response to the seasons, as well as her environment, as you can see in the Winter images. She has always stood with pride and dignity, even now, when she is surrounded by the detritus that makes up a compost farm…
Here’s a look at some of her transformations…
The Wise Tree
The Lady in Snowdress
Stately in Summer
Steeped in Color
Winter’s Beauty
Color Abounds
This tree has brought me much joy over the years that I photographed her, and I hope that some of these images bring a bit of joy to those who view them.
Have a wonderful day!
Author: jansenphoto
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
