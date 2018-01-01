Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 89

Welcome to the 89th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! First, let me wish each of you a Happy and Healthy New Year and lots of success in 2018! It’s been a real pleasure to interact with many of you through this little challenge, that will keep on keeping on!

This week’s entries just go to show that there’s nothing ordinary about the ordinary, everyday encounters in our lives. Your many posts show a real creative outlook on the world around you, which is a true pleasure! Among all of your excellent posts, there were several that really stood out for me, both in terms of content and the work that was put into them, as it showed something new and innovative! Take a stroll through all the posts and let me know, which ones speak to each of you!

Thank you again and get ready for another challenge to kick off 2018!

Here’s another item from daily life that takes a special place…

This bathroom image occurred nearly 8 years ago, when I walked into it and noticed the light and lines working together to create this view. I immediately grabbed my camera and tripod and captured it, before it would get disturbed.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

