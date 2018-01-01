Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 89

Welcome to the 89th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! First, let me wish each of you a Happy and Healthy New Year and lots of success in 2018! It’s been a real pleasure to interact with many of you through this little challenge, that will keep on keeping on!
This week’s entries just go to show that there’s nothing ordinary about the ordinary, everyday encounters in our lives. Your many posts show a real creative outlook on the world around you, which is a true pleasure! Among all of your excellent posts, there were several that really stood out for me, both in terms of content and the work that was put into them, as it showed something new and innovative! Take a stroll through all the posts and let me know, which ones speak to each of you!
Thank you again and get ready for another challenge to kick off 2018!
Here’s another item from daily life that takes a special place…
This bathroom image occurred nearly 8 years ago, when I walked into it and noticed the light and lines working together to create this view. I immediately grabbed my camera and tripod and captured it, before it would get disturbed.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- This week’s responses are kicked off by Land of Images, who highlights something that we see pretty often in our daily lives…
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2, Petra captures a number of everyday parts of her life, of which the series of houses really stand out!
- Nicole shares a wonderful image of a scene in her daily life in Une Photo, Un Poéme: those fields look just fantastic!
- This week, pensivity101 takes the common, everyday object outside, as the birds might be hungry (as are the squirrels 🙂 )
- In her post in Mara’s Artistry, Mara puts Cosmo in the limelight again, which Cosmo doesn’t seem to mind at all!
- By Sarah brings us lovely images of reeds that reflect on part of everyday life in 2017: bending, but never breaking!
- Danny shares something everyday in Danny’s Photographs, which may not be everyday to all of us…check it out!
- The Nomadic Architect shows off a rather unusual view in some parts of the world, but not in the architect’s area…
- In Giggles & Tales, Stella shares a couple of views from her daily commute, which reflect the culture in her country.
- Bullyboy’s approach to the theme in Travel387 is one of reflection on the most popular posts in response to this challenge, as he shares views from his life throughout the year.
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau takes on the everyday, common drain, which, upon closer inspection, may be much more interesting than one would expect!
- In his great blog, Poetry, Short Prose and Walking, Frank shares an everyday occurrence that I can really relate to during this time of year…
- Musin’ with Susan goes old school with her approach to this week’s theme; when the dishwasher breaks, old methods still work.
- In Victoria’s Light, we get to see common driftwood in a novel, yet old-fashioned way through the photographic technique applied; check it out!
- Life in Minutes is a blog that brings together the collaboration of two friends and wonderful images, such as this week’s contribution!
- In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie shares the everyday occurrence of having to remind ourselves that we are lovable, as part of our intrinsic value; great post!
- In Cactus Haiku, a beautifully composed senryu tells us of the everyday wonders that bring together an afternoon tea.
- When you live in Jhodpur, what is shared in the post in Black Body is not remarkable and quite ordinary; is it for you?
- In Photo Roberts Blog, we get a beautiful view of ordinary scenes when walking through a city.
- In Doar Nicole, this week’s beautifully photographed and wonderfully written post has more than meets the eye…
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom shares the everyday occurrence of Eivor and Pearl having a blast, running and enjoying themselves: pure magic!
- Khürt decided to go for a walk home, rather than waiting at the service center for his wife’s car’s maintenance work to be done; the result are a set of wonderful photos in his post in Island in the Net!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!