Welcome to Week 90 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

The Quotidian approach to our challenge elicited a great set of responses that were a pleasure to read and filled with extraordinary ideas!

The lead-in from last week’s challenge mentioned recycling, which gave me the idea for this week’s theme of Recycle! My thinking is that you can take this week’s challenge in several directions: photograph something that is or should be recycled (lots of opportunity there) or recycle something in your image…

With this creative bunch, I think that there may be many interesting responses for this week’s theme. Have some fun and don’t hesitate to share your artistic genius!

Here’s something that I captured that is recycled (multiple ways)…

This image came to be during a shoot that I did for a contest, held by the Worcester Art Museum during the Art in the Park exhibit. What inspired me in this image was the juxtaposition between the inorganic wire mesh of the breaching shark and the lush organic backdrop, as well as the imperfection of the reflection against the stark sharpness of the original.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to your recycled and recycling thoughts and creative output!

