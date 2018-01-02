Welcome to Week 90 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
The Quotidian approach to our challenge elicited a great set of responses that were a pleasure to read and filled with extraordinary ideas!
The lead-in from last week’s challenge mentioned recycling, which gave me the idea for this week’s theme of Recycle! My thinking is that you can take this week’s challenge in several directions: photograph something that is or should be recycled (lots of opportunity there) or recycle something in your image…
With this creative bunch, I think that there may be many interesting responses for this week’s theme. Have some fun and don’t hesitate to share your artistic genius!
Here’s something that I captured that is recycled (multiple ways)…
This image came to be during a shoot that I did for a contest, held by the Worcester Art Museum during the Art in the Park exhibit. What inspired me in this image was the juxtaposition between the inorganic wire mesh of the breaching shark and the lush organic backdrop, as well as the imperfection of the reflection against the stark sharpness of the original.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to your recycled and recycling thoughts and creative output!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
11 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Recycle”
Happy New Year Frank. Fantastic photo.
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/01/02/tuesday-photo-challenge-recycle/
Happy New Year and thank you most kindly! This photo happened to be one of the winners in the competition.
Well deserved too Frank.
Happy New Year Frank and I really love this prompt! I am recycling old poems in a new format and a familiar game with fresh enthusiasm in this week’s contribution: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/01/02/quadrille-when-old-becomes-new/
Thank you, Xenia! A wonderful New Year to you and Pearl and Eivor! Great post!
Thank you Frank! :o)