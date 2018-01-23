Welcome to Week 93 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. There were wonderfully delicious entries that left me either hungry or smiling with satisfaction; I’m sure that a couple of us went looking for something tasty, as we were inspired by the posts.

This week, I’m thinking it is not necessarily time to go on a diet yet, but rather to take a look back in time. Let’s go out there this week and find the Old! I’m definitely not restricting your choice of subject, as there are lots of interesting subjects that have stood the test of time: buildings, landscapes, trees, people, recipes, books, music, etc.

So remove the lenscap and unleash your creative self through the lens! Have fun with this one and bring out your finest!

Here is something that has stood the test of time…

From last year’s vacation in Italy, our day in Rome had beautiful weather. It was a little tricky to avoid the crowds, but from this angle you can still see the people in the arch on the left side to give an idea of the scale of the Colosseum.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what old catches your eye!

