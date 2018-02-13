Tuesday Photo Challenge – In My Life

Welcome to Week 96 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Thanks to all of you wonderful participants for a truly outstanding week of entries for the theme of Exotic!
This week’s inspiration started not with an image, but rather a song that has been stuck in my head for the past couple of days… That said, I thought it might just make a good theme to have this week’s entries be focused on In My Life! It will give everyone the opportunity to share some of the things that are part of their lives, whichever they are.
In my wife’s and my life, a good portion goes to the dogs, literally! As we truly enjoy having our dogs be part of our family, their contribution to our lives has been and continues to be significant through their wonderful acceptance of being part of the pack and sharing their every moment with us. With 4 Cardigan Welsh Corgis, our house is usually not very quiet, but it is always filled with joy.
Have fun with this week and I’m looking forward to your contributions!
Here is one of those little demons….
Dora, or Bean, as we often call her, is currently taking over the role of dominant female in our pack, as Bette is getting older and slower; her name was a happy coincidence of dogs and photography intersecting!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to your what you choose to share of your life!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
