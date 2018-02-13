Tuesday Photo Challenge – In My Life

Welcome to Week 96 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Thanks to all of you wonderful participants for a truly outstanding week of entries for the theme of Exotic!

This week’s inspiration started not with an image, but rather a song that has been stuck in my head for the past couple of days… That said, I thought it might just make a good theme to have this week’s entries be focused on In My Life! It will give everyone the opportunity to share some of the things that are part of their lives, whichever they are.

In my wife’s and my life, a good portion goes to the dogs, literally! As we truly enjoy having our dogs be part of our family, their contribution to our lives has been and continues to be significant through their wonderful acceptance of being part of the pack and sharing their every moment with us. With 4 Cardigan Welsh Corgis, our house is usually not very quiet, but it is always filled with joy.

Have fun with this week and I’m looking forward to your contributions!

Here is one of those little demons….

Dora, or Bean, as we often call her, is currently taking over the role of dominant female in our pack, as Bette is getting older and slower; her name was a happy coincidence of dogs and photography intersecting!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to your what you choose to share of your life!

