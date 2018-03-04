Traveling through Dimensions

The WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge provides the theme of Out of this World, which opened up a rather large dimensional portal for me…

The hard part is to decide on the images that I want to connect with this theme, as there are many! For today, I’m going to one from my Surreal Tales series. This series looks to expand imagery beyond what we may perceive with our eyes and rather look to unlock what we may find through our third eye. A significant portion of my abstract work is focused on this topic, as careful examination of all our senses may reveal something entirely new.

This image was one that hit me square in the chest when I looked into the room where I shot the main parts of the image….

As I said, the moment that I saw this old bathroom, I knew exactly what the image had to be; I felt the pull through the ceiling and where that pull might lead. The trans-dimensional rift is pulling at the fabric of our space-time continuum, and the stresses created by it overcome our normal gravitational inhibitions.

Hope you enjoy this image and have a wonderful day!

