Welcome to Week 99 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Your contributions to last week’s topic of Hill created an avalanche of creative output!

After climbing the hill with you over the past week, I thought it might be time for a theme that is a bit more abstract, and, thus, open for a wider range of interpretation. So I came up with the idea of portraying Forces in our photography this week. Forces are all around us, as we experience them everyday; they are also tremendously varied, as the pull of gravitational force is quite different from the tug at our heart strings by the force of love!

Use your creative feelings to express what forces have an impact on your life!

Here are some different forces at work…

The tree’s struggle to overcome the tremendous forces put upon it by the creeping ice, the cold and barren nature of its environment, demonstrates the power of the life force that is indomitable within it.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to finding out what shapes you come across!

