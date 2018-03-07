Trashing the USA – pt. 4

In the fourth post in this series, we encounter a variety of offenses that I have seen on more than one occasion.
This scene I found on the sidewalk within 5 yards of a trashcan that was available for all to use; and, yes, there was even a disposal receptacle for cigarettes! It may just be that the dirt of late-winter snow encouraged the behavior, but I can still not find this to be excusable in any way.
The view of the sidewalk….
As an ex-smoker, I can connect with the sense that dropping a cigarette butt somewhere is only a minor offense, until it is multiplied by all those who follow suit. However, after one tops off their windshield-washer fluid, how can one not find the decency to deposit the fluid container into the trashcan?
Have a great day!
Connecting to the Out of this World WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge, as one’s mind has to be out of this world to perpetrate this act.
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
7 thoughts on “Trashing the USA – pt. 4”
A sad but good example Frank. Most will end up in a waterway or the ocean sadly
Good post Frank. We’ve seen dog poo by doggie bins, both in and out of bags, and lately a full bag of trash tied neatly to a trash can…… which was actually empty. I sometimes wonder about people!
Spare the rod and spoil the child.
Maybe some Singapore treatment is required.
Who is going to clean this all up? We can’t do it ourselves. Need to get the govtment to be on our side.
I see it SO often, especially her in St. Louis. Just Monday I saw a partially used Pepto Bismol bottle sitting upright between 2 cars and a partially filled bottle of Anacin. A couple of days before that I picked up a partial bottle of Ibuprofen. OK, so someone must not feel well, but REALLY ??!! Whatta buncha pigs.
I also used to walk up and down my folks’ road (rural road between farms) and pick up all of the discarded beer cans thrown out of truck windows by “redneck” beer drinkers. I always looked at that as a waste, since Dad then squashed them and cashed them in for $$. People are not only pigs but are dumb as well.
Now I feel bad, as I’ve given pigs a bad name ….
Pigs are clean animals 🙂
that’s why I felt bad …. I love pigs!