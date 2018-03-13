Welcome to Week 100 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. My apologies for being late posting this week’s theme, as I’m trying to catch up with work after being in Europe for all of last week on a business trip and getting ready for my next trip to the Middle East at the end of this week. I will post the round up of last week’s theme of Forces within the next 24 hours.
As I test your patience, I thought it might be interesting to make that part of the theme for this week, selecting Time. Of course, Time can be depicted in many ways, from the image of a clock, or the rhythmic swing of a metronome, to Times Square or whatever catches your creative eye!
Here is one aspect of time…
This is an image that I captured about 9 years ago, in a field not far from where I live. Noticing the sky and the enduring struggle of this tree against the forces of time, I just had to capture its persistence…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing the time of your life in images this week!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
18 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Time”
A Maggie post from me Frank
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/03/13/tuesday-photo-challenge-time/
Wonderful post!
Thanks Frank.
In case pingback does not work, here is the short link to my entry: https://wp.me/p73yZZ-3XO.
This was a very appropriate prompt for week 100. Time flies.
Thank you for another lovely prompt Frank! It is Beach Time in our contribution for the week: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/03/14/wordless-wednesday-beach-time/
Beach time is fun time!