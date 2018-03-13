Welcome to Week 100 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. My apologies for being late posting this week’s theme, as I’m trying to catch up with work after being in Europe for all of last week on a business trip and getting ready for my next trip to the Middle East at the end of this week. I will post the round up of last week’s theme of Forces within the next 24 hours.

As I test your patience, I thought it might be interesting to make that part of the theme for this week, selecting Time. Of course, Time can be depicted in many ways, from the image of a clock, or the rhythmic swing of a metronome, to Times Square or whatever catches your creative eye!

Here is one aspect of time…

This is an image that I captured about 9 years ago, in a field not far from where I live. Noticing the sky and the enduring struggle of this tree against the forces of time, I just had to capture its persistence…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing the time of your life in images this week!

