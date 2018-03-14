Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 99

Welcome to the 98th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Again, my apologies for the delayed posting of this round up; work gets in the way of life 🙂
Your posts show a great amount of creativity with varied interpretations of force, whether expressed through the power of Nature or the Universe to the force of love and forgiveness. Each of your posts was truly special and an absolute pleasure to read.
Thank you very much for your participation!
Here’s another bit of force….
This photo was taken on a January day, when there was snow upon the beaches and a stiff breeze played with the waves! It was an epic day for photography!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Ron captures both the forces of water and wind in his post in Progressing into Solitude! Living in a lighthouse has its disadvantages!
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau gives us a view of the forces of good and evil battling one another in a tapestry.
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery‘s contribution, we get to enjoy the awesome force of the wind, as it should be enjoyed!
- Xenia’s entry in whippetwisdom shows the strong force of the whippet, particularly when they rest!
- This week, pensivity101 relates the force within that has kept her growing strong despite the creeping ice!
- Denise’s post in Bilocalalia shares the force of resilience that lies within even the tenderest of flowers.
- Frank’s post in Poetry, Short Prose and Walking relates that value can be in the eye of the beholder.
- Wise words by Susan in her post in Musin’ with Susan! That swan is definitely a force to be reckoned with!
- Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme transfixes us with a beautiful photograph of an unusual tree, radiant with the force within!
- In Ostendnomadography, we get treated to the force of the sea on the shores of Portugal!
- Miriam’s post in Shower of Blessings showcases a set of photos of Mount St. Helens, before during and after the eruption!
- Brian documents a bridge in his post in Bushboy’s World; the force of water was taken into account in its design…
- Ed shows examples of the force of wind and fire in his images in In My Mind’s Eye; truly impressive trees!
- This week’s entry from Land of Images showcases the force of water in one of its more interesting phases!
- In this week’s contribution from This is Another Story, we get to see the impact of Nature’s forces on trees!
- In a deep post in Woolly Muses, we see the impact of opposing forces during wars: massive casualties and human suffering!
- CitySonnet‘s entry for this week’s theme is filled with stunning photos that document water’s forces.
- In this week’s entry from ForgivingConnects, Debbie shows true beauty in some of the most powerful forces: love and forgiving!
- Another great entry from Hyper Child Chill Mom, with some fantastically powerful waves!
- In a wonderful photo, Sgeoil shows the awesome power of fire in its ability to be harness to create truly beautiful art!
- Sonya documents one of the most primal forces of our planet in Middleton Road; the true power of the earth to reshape our home!
- In Sonia’s Musings, we get a wonderful post about the forces of the almighty universe as she is reconnecting through the birth of her son.
- By Sarah brings us ta truly stunning photograph that shows off the enormous strength of the force of water, as it hits the shore!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!