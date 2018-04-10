Welcome to Week 104 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Just a quick note to let all of you know that last week’s round up will be published tomorrow.

As I just came back from a fantastic show by Brit Floyd, I’m a little inspired to take a hint from one of Pink Floyd’s songs that always has spoken to me, with this week’s theme of Breathe. The opening lyrics are powerful, as they tell us to ‘Breathe, breathe in the air. Don’t be afraid to care.‘ Good advice for all of us, as a deep, cleansing breath can help center us in any situation.

For this challenge, look to share what Breathe means to you; whether it is something that reminds you to breathe deep, or gives you the urge to breathe it all in! Have fun and I can’t wait to see what you share.

Here is a location, where I very much breathed it all in to feel part of the woods…

Baxter State Park in Maine is a massive area that is filled with amazing natural beauty and animals. This gentle path was a perfect place to relax and breathe in all of Nature’s bounty!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Take a breath of fresh air and capture that image!

