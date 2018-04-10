Welcome to Week 104 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Just a quick note to let all of you know that last week’s round up will be published tomorrow.
As I just came back from a fantastic show by Brit Floyd, I’m a little inspired to take a hint from one of Pink Floyd’s songs that always has spoken to me, with this week’s theme of Breathe. The opening lyrics are powerful, as they tell us to ‘Breathe, breathe in the air. Don’t be afraid to care.‘ Good advice for all of us, as a deep, cleansing breath can help center us in any situation.
For this challenge, look to share what Breathe means to you; whether it is something that reminds you to breathe deep, or gives you the urge to breathe it all in! Have fun and I can’t wait to see what you share.
Here is a location, where I very much breathed it all in to feel part of the woods…
Baxter State Park in Maine is a massive area that is filled with amazing natural beauty and animals. This gentle path was a perfect place to relax and breathe in all of Nature’s bounty!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Take a breath of fresh air and capture that image!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
38 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Breathe”
Beautiful tranquil photo Frank. The peace is almost palpable.
Thank you very much, Miriam!
Love the theme this week. I also like how your image has the added layer of the trees literally providing the air we breathe.
Thank you, Sarah! Yes, trees are what keeps us supplied with what we really need!
A great and challenging theme for this week Frank! I wouldn’t mind hiking in that forest, relax, take a deep breath and just enjoy the tranquil scenery.
Thank you kindly, Anita!
Hi Frank, Here is my post for today’s challenge. It feels good to be a part this platform once again. 🙂
https://simpledimplesite.blog/2018/04/10/tuesday-photo-challenge-breathe/
Hi Stella, wonderful post and great to see you join in again!
Thank you so much. 🙂
Oops *of this platform
A beautiful photo and lovely prompt Frank! My contribution for this week is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/04/10/haibun-a-new-breath/
Love your post! Looks so relaxing to be out there with Eivor and Pearl!
Thank you Frank, it is lovely early in the morning, especially at low tide :o)
Your photo reminds me of planting trees near that park many decades ago.
Hi Frank,
I adore your topic this week. Here is my entry.
https://ceenphotography.com/2018/04/10/tuesday-photo-challenge-breathe/
Reblogged this on All About Writing and more.
No pingback appeared, I don´t know why. Here´s my entry for this weeks challenge Frank.
https://maltanita.com/2018/04/10/hiking-in-majjistral-nature-park-part-1/
Hi Anita, for some reason I have never figured out how to set automated pingback approval on any of my posts, which is annoying. It’s there now. My apologies.
That looks like a really beautiful path.
It’s a fantastic path and the moss is very soft!
Hi Frank. Running a bit late today.
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/04/10/tuesday-photo-challenge-breathe/
Never any hurry! Thank you for another great post!
Thanks Frank. Have a good week.
hi frank great idea for te challenge theme, here is my contribution for this week, https://wp.me/p2AvI7-2Jt,
greetings robert