Welcome to Week 106 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. As I’m traveling at the moment, it will take me a bit of time to get caught up on the round up for last week’s TPC; my apologies for the delay, as sometimes work gets in the way of life.
As I’m currently in Brno, a wonderful city in the Czech Republic, I’m experiencing rather different weather from the chilly New England Spring weather that I left; it’s rather warm here! It’s wonderful to enjoy these temperatures, although my body considers it a shock. Which gets me to this week’s theme of Heat!
For this challenge, there are a number of directions that you may want to explore from the very primal heat of fire to the effect of lazy on a hot, sunny day. I’m looking forward to seeing what creative approaches you will take this week.
Here is a rather primal source of heat…
This shot came about sitting around a campfire and experimenting with camera settings to catch the feel of crackling wood and the energy of the fire’s flow.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Stay warm, but don’t get too close to the heat source, as you know what happened to Icarus!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
