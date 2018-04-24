Welcome to Week 106 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. As I’m traveling at the moment, it will take me a bit of time to get caught up on the round up for last week’s TPC; my apologies for the delay, as sometimes work gets in the way of life.

As I’m currently in Brno, a wonderful city in the Czech Republic, I’m experiencing rather different weather from the chilly New England Spring weather that I left; it’s rather warm here! It’s wonderful to enjoy these temperatures, although my body considers it a shock. Which gets me to this week’s theme of Heat!

For this challenge, there are a number of directions that you may want to explore from the very primal heat of fire to the effect of lazy on a hot, sunny day. I’m looking forward to seeing what creative approaches you will take this week.

Here is a rather primal source of heat…

This shot came about sitting around a campfire and experimenting with camera settings to catch the feel of crackling wood and the energy of the fire’s flow.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Stay warm, but don’t get too close to the heat source, as you know what happened to Icarus!

