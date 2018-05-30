A Final Twist

The Final WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge has the warped theme of Twisted, so it may be appropriate to salute this final offering with a twist!
I’m sad to see the Weekly Photo Challenge come to an end, as it has been a regular source of inspiration for generating posts, and often led to a different way to see one of my images. Therefore, as a farewell post to this venerable institution, I will twist their intent one more time, just to fit my whims…
The location of this touching lock of love is on the north tower of St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna. This view is up well over 200 feet (60m), as the north tower is 68m tall. It is about half the height of the south tower (‘Steffi’) which stands at 136m. It does make me wonder, if this couple threw the key over the edge of the tower…
I find it a bit twisted that people feel that this declaration of their love ensures its enduring quality, but, nevertheless, I wish Kusi & Caro well!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
6 thoughts on “A Final Twist”
Great take on the theme and a final twist. I agree too Frank that it’s sad to see the Weekly Photo challenges end. Good thing we still have yours to inspire us. 🙂
Thank you very kindly, Miriam!
I think this is the next to last – I’m expecting another one today. Like you, I’ll be sad to see it go as I have found many interesting blogs through it, including yours.
I’ll be looking for one more…it is too bad that this run comes to an end.
Love the lock concept. Thanks for posting.
Thank you!