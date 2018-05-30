A Final Twist

The Final WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge has the warped theme of Twisted, so it may be appropriate to salute this final offering with a twist!

I’m sad to see the Weekly Photo Challenge come to an end, as it has been a regular source of inspiration for generating posts, and often led to a different way to see one of my images. Therefore, as a farewell post to this venerable institution, I will twist their intent one more time, just to fit my whims…

The location of this touching lock of love is on the north tower of St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna. This view is up well over 200 feet (60m), as the north tower is 68m tall. It is about half the height of the south tower (‘Steffi’) which stands at 136m. It does make me wonder, if this couple threw the key over the edge of the tower…

I find it a bit twisted that people feel that this declaration of their love ensures its enduring quality, but, nevertheless, I wish Kusi & Caro well!

May this final twist find you on a wonderful day!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...