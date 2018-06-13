Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 112

Welcome to the 112th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Thank you for a wonderful week of posts!
This week’s posts are truly special, as many of them touched me in their approach to the theme of Promise, and I expect that many of you will feel the same way about them. It is truly amazing how sometimes we are lucky enough to capture a moment that can sadden us deeply, but ultimately lift us up with the promise of what lies ahead. Many of you shared very personal visions of the theme and I very much appreciate each of your posts.
Please enjoy these posts and share your thoughts on them!
Here’s a potential promise…
This potential prince sat patiently near a man-made pond, posing for me, as I was trying to get just the right angle for the shot by hanging out over the pond. Luckily, I didn’t lose my balance!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- With a pair of beautiful photos in Une Photo, Un Poeme, Nicole highlights the promise of tightly wrapped buds: a stunning flower!
- Deepa provides us with a wonderful bit of fiction in her response to the promise of this week’s theme in her blog SyncwithDeep.
- In this week’s contribution by Take a Walk and Discover, we have an interesting take on the promise held by mannequins!
- Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom helps us realize that Eivor and Pearl understand the promise of a walk in Nature! Xenia’s post is in her blog Tranature made me realize something: I had no clue that chive blossoms were so absolutely stunning!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we learn to appreciate the promise of lunch at altitude in Jalori Pass!
- In another stunning photo in theonlyD800inthehameau, we are reminded of one of the most important promises that any of us can make in our lives!
- In pensivity101‘s enjoyable post, we learn the interesting story of the promise of a rabbit pie made to an elderly gentleman and how this promise was kept!
- Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales show us the promise of a Summer that lies ahead and all the wonderful things that are in store for us!
- In a great post in MV Obsession, the self-professed Vineyard-o-holic brings us the promise of great taste of New York cheesecake…I want some now!!
- Donna tells us of promises to keep in her blog No-Madder Nomadder with great photos of the good times that these promises bring!
- Sarah post in By Sarah shows us a promise that is likely appreciated by many of us who tend our gardens or grow crops: the promise of rain!
- Pranab’s post in Fleeting Muse reminds us of the promise that is held by Lady Liberty and that resonates in the Immigration Museum on Ellis Island.
- Ron’s post in Progressing into Solitude really touched me, as he shares photographs of Chris Cornell that he took along with the lyrics to Chris’ song ‘The Promise’.
- With another great post in Land of Images, we get to view the promise of some rather healthy morsels!
- Klara brings us a wonderful photo in her blog Sliku svoju ljubim II, which really accentuates the promise that this moment holds!
- In a lovely contribution in Out of my Write Mind, Sandy highlights a promise with a great photo and excellent haiku!
- Olga’s fantastic post in Stuff and what if… showcases the promise that the Canada Goose makes.
- Marie captures a great moment in her post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect, as the young reader is taking in information.
- Hammad brings us the promise held by clouds in The Blog of Hammad Rais, as the city looks towards the sky and hopes for rain!
- From Na’ama Yehuda I learned the true shape of artichoke blossoms, which are surprisingly big!
- Donna’s post in Wind Kisses provides a great set of promises that she made to herself; I think many of us would agree with them!
- Debbie has a great idea in ForgivingConnects, which might be good for many of us: she is putting together a happiness journal and will be reporting on it!
- Miriam post in the Shower of Blessings has both the promise of a harvest to come and struggles to protect mourning doves from a hungry cat…
- Susan created a wonderful photo in her post in Musin’ with Susan, which highlights the promise of a life together!
- This week, Nicole features the promise of paradise with wonderful flowers in Doar Nicole, which she highlights even further in her lovely poem!
- In an awesome post in Sgeoil, we focus on the promise of rain, which is much needed by thirsty Saskatchewan.
- Miriam really knows how to live, as proven by her post in Out an’ About, which features the promise of good wine and good times!
- Ilka’s post in A Thousand Miles has a beautiful focus on the promise that we see around us in Nature and how it can inspire us!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!