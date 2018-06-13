Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 112

Welcome to the 112th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Thank you for a wonderful week of posts!

This week’s posts are truly special, as many of them touched me in their approach to the theme of Promise, and I expect that many of you will feel the same way about them. It is truly amazing how sometimes we are lucky enough to capture a moment that can sadden us deeply, but ultimately lift us up with the promise of what lies ahead. Many of you shared very personal visions of the theme and I very much appreciate each of your posts.

Please enjoy these posts and share your thoughts on them!

Here’s a potential promise…

This potential prince sat patiently near a man-made pond, posing for me, as I was trying to get just the right angle for the shot by hanging out over the pond. Luckily, I didn’t lose my balance!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

