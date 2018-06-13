Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 112

Filled with promise!

Welcome to the 112th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  Thank you for a wonderful week of posts!

This week’s posts are truly special, as many of them touched me in their approach to the theme of Promise, and I expect that many of you will feel the same way about them.  It is truly amazing how sometimes we are lucky enough to capture a moment that can sadden us deeply, but ultimately lift us up with the promise of what lies ahead.  Many of you shared very personal visions of the theme and I very much appreciate each of your posts.

Please enjoy these posts and share your thoughts on them!

Here’s a potential promise…

20080816-Simons-Rock-Frog_P2P5052
Future Prince?

This potential prince sat patiently near a man-made pond, posing for me, as I was trying to get just the right angle for the shot by hanging out over the pond. Luckily, I didn’t lose my balance!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • With a pair of beautiful photos in Une Photo, Un Poeme, Nicole highlights the promise of tightly wrapped buds: a stunning flower!
  • Deepa provides us with a wonderful bit of fiction in her response to the promise of this week’s theme in her blog SyncwithDeep.
  • In this week’s contribution by Take a Walk and Discover, we have an interesting take on the promise held by mannequins!
  • Xenia’s post in whippetwisdom helps us realize that Eivor and Pearl understand the promise of a walk in Nature!  Xenia’s post is in her blog Tranature made me realize something: I had no clue that chive blossoms were so absolutely stunning!
  • In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we learn to appreciate the promise of lunch at altitude in Jalori Pass!
  • In another stunning photo in theonlyD800inthehameau, we are reminded of one of the most important promises that any of us can make in our lives!
  • In pensivity101‘s enjoyable post, we learn the interesting story of the promise of a rabbit pie made to an elderly gentleman and how this promise was kept!
  • Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales show us the promise of a Summer that lies ahead and all the wonderful things that are in store for us!
  • In a great post in MV Obsession, the self-professed Vineyard-o-holic brings us the promise of great taste of New York cheesecake…I want some now!!
  • Donna tells us of promises to keep in her blog No-Madder Nomadder with great photos of the good times that these promises bring!
  • Sarah post in By Sarah shows us a promise that is likely appreciated by many of us who tend our gardens or grow crops: the promise of rain!
  • Pranab’s post in Fleeting Muse reminds us of the promise that is held by Lady Liberty and that resonates in the Immigration Museum on Ellis Island.
  • Ron’s post in Progressing into Solitude really touched me, as he shares photographs of Chris Cornell that he took along with the lyrics to Chris’ song ‘The Promise’.
  • With another great post in Land of Images, we get to view the promise of some rather healthy morsels!
  • Klara brings us a wonderful photo in her blog Sliku svoju ljubim II, which really accentuates the promise that this moment holds!
  • In a lovely contribution in Out of my Write Mind, Sandy highlights a promise with a great photo and excellent haiku!
  • Olga’s fantastic post in Stuff and what if… showcases the promise that the Canada Goose makes.
  • Marie captures a great moment in her post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect, as the young reader is taking in information.
  • Hammad brings us the promise held by clouds in The Blog of Hammad Rais, as the city looks towards the sky and hopes for rain!
  • From Na’ama Yehuda I learned the true shape of artichoke blossoms, which are surprisingly big!
  • Donna’s post in Wind Kisses provides a great set of promises that she made to herself; I think many of us would agree with them!
  • Debbie has a great idea in ForgivingConnects, which might be good for many of us: she is putting together a happiness journal and will be reporting on it!
  • Miriam post in the Shower of Blessings has both the promise of a harvest to come and struggles to protect mourning doves from a hungry cat…
  • Susan created a wonderful photo in her post in Musin’ with Susan, which highlights the promise of a life together!
  • This week, Nicole features the promise of paradise with wonderful flowers in Doar Nicole, which she highlights even further in her lovely poem!
  • In an awesome post in Sgeoil, we focus on the promise of rain, which is much needed by thirsty Saskatchewan.
  • Miriam really knows how to live, as proven by her post in Out an’ About, which features the promise of good wine and good times!
  • Ilka’s post in A Thousand Miles has a beautiful focus on the promise that we see around us in Nature and how it can inspire us!

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

