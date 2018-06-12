Welcome to Week 113 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I will finish the round up later during the day and post it tomorrow morning, as the response was rather overwhelming!

After a week filled with Promise, I thought that I’d change it up a bit this week with a theme that allows everyone to show their Age! With Age comes wisdom and, like many a great wine, things can get better with Age! Your challenge is to come up with creative ways to show the wonderful aspects of Age in your posts!

As always, your creativity is the only limit to the directions, in which you can take the theme. I’m curious to see your interpretations of what holds promise and might be so full of promise that you just have to share it!

Here’s a sample of the interest that Age can provide…

This section of the side of a barn was one of my discoveries in Iceland, when I found the Herring Era Museum in the wonderful town of Siglufjörður.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!

