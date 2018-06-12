Welcome to Week 113 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I will finish the round up later during the day and post it tomorrow morning, as the response was rather overwhelming!
After a week filled with Promise, I thought that I’d change it up a bit this week with a theme that allows everyone to show their Age! With Age comes wisdom and, like many a great wine, things can get better with Age! Your challenge is to come up with creative ways to show the wonderful aspects of Age in your posts!
As always, your creativity is the only limit to the directions, in which you can take the theme. I’m curious to see your interpretations of what holds promise and might be so full of promise that you just have to share it!
Here’s a sample of the interest that Age can provide…
This section of the side of a barn was one of my discoveries in Iceland, when I found the Herring Era Museum in the wonderful town of Siglufjörður.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
26 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Age”
I’ve been eager to know what’s up for this week. And I think this will be an interesting one to tackle. Coming back with my entry. 🙂
Looking forward to seeing your post
Great. Coming in a bit. 🙂
Here’s a picture I took in the ghost town of Bodie, CA. https://dragonflysdance.wordpress.com/2018/01/14/weekly-photo-challenge-weathered-2/
I love it!
So, here’s is my entry for this week… 🙂
https://simpledimplesite.blog/2018/06/12/tuesday-photo-challenge-age/
Wonderful post!!
Thank you, Frank. 🙂
Hi Frank. Let me introduce you to Grandad
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/06/12/tuesday-photo-challenge-age/
Grandad looks happy as ever! Great post!
Thanks Frank. He’s not a Steiff bear, but the design is similar. Sadly his growl disappeared years ago, but I’ll never part with him.
Hi Frank, Can you get me the information for your challenges. I’m gathering a lists of all challenges. https://ceenphotography.com/for-the-love-of-challenges/
Hi Cee, thank you for doing that. I will get it to you a bit later today.
A bit of a different take. I didn’t know that the open door was in the reflection until I cropped it. https://odaciuk.wordpress.com/2018/06/12/another-age/
Wonderful approach to the theme!
Thank-you, Frank. ❤