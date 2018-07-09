Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 116

Welcome to the 116th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! It was a hot week, but in the end, the heat wave broke and we got a couple of days of relief. I hope that all of you around the globe had a good week.
Your entries for this week are simply fabulous! I love the different approaches you have taken on this week’s theme, as some of you were definitely ready to escape the heat, while others were looking into ways to enjoy this heat even more! The photography was stunning and showed off some really novel views on the world around us.
Thank you all for the effort you put into this week’s theme! I really enjoyed reading your posts!
Here’s one way that I managed to endure the heat…
Taken from my patio, trying to catch as much shade as possible, as the hot Sun worked its inexorable darndest to bake us…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Lee’s post in ladyleemanila celebrated the Summer solstice with a great post that captures the heat beautifully!
- Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales also celebrates with a fantastic bonfire and includes a wonderful candle shot!
- The heat level was well captured in MV obsession‘s post; I can relate to this, as on Tuesday I took part in a 5K race at 102F.
- Petra’s post in Photoworld vol. 3 tracks the heat during the day with some gorgeous photos! Stay cool!
- Xenia’s first post is in whippetwisdom finds a cure for the Summer heat: splashing in water! Xenia’s second post is in her blog Tranature with a gentle embrace from a soothing breeze!
- With a beautiful photo in her blog Out of my Write Mind, Sandy captures the sky ablaze with unbridled heat…
- With another beautiful photo in Chateaux des Fleurs, we feel the divine heat that flickers in the temple!
- In pensivity101‘s post, we are treated to a wonderful poem that takes the theme of heat to its ultimate conclusion… A great read!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, we follow the highway, only to stop for some great highway kitsch! There may be some hot breath there!
- Nicole’s post in Un Photo Une Poeme focuses on the stunning Mărcuța church in Bucharest; wonderful photo!!
- From Na’ama Yehuda we are shown a rather heated encounter! She captured it in a great poem as well!
- Olga’s great post in Stuff and what if… not only captures some great heat, but also shares some relief!
- In Willowsoul‘s excellent post, she shares a couple of forms of heat; both flames and water can bring heat!
- Emily’s post in her very cool blog, Zombie Flamingoes, shares a reflection on where to sit on a very hot day!
- Jason makes a great point in his post in Proscenium: thinking cool thoughts just doesn’t work when the temperature is 101F/36C!
- In Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, there is optimism! The heat is enjoyed by playing in the water!
- In a wonderful post in WoollyMuses, we enjoy several kinds of heat and the realization that even in the arctic circle it is warm!
- Brian generates some major heat in his post in Bushboy’s World; that Sun shot is simply stunning!
- Ilka provides an amusing twist on the Summer Heat in her post in A Thousand Miles: hot bottoms from the heat stored in the pebbles!
- Miriam post in the Shower of Blessings features some of the benefits from the heatwave: beach time!!
- Laura created a great post in All the Shoes I Wear, which shows the enjoyment of hot days!
- Debbie focuses on forgiving herself for judging in her post in ForgivingConnects, which also features a great hike during the mid-day heat!
- Yinglan’s post in This is Another Story has a wonderful perspective on heat; I particularly like those large cooking pots!
- Penelope’s post in Following Him Beside Still Waters captures some of the fun of playing with fire (as long as you’re careful)!
- Susan’s post in Musin’ with Susan has an absolutely amazing photo of the Sun during partial eclipse!
- Donna has a wonderful surprise in her blog Wind Kisses; hint: they look like walnuts with a mohawk!
- Khürt has another wonderful photo in his blog, Island in the Net; that expression tells it all!!
- George wrote an awesome post in The Alchemist of the Woods, showing Mowgli’s point of view on these hot days!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
