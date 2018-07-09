Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 116

Welcome to the 116th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! It was a hot week, but in the end, the heat wave broke and we got a couple of days of relief. I hope that all of you around the globe had a good week.

Your entries for this week are simply fabulous! I love the different approaches you have taken on this week’s theme, as some of you were definitely ready to escape the heat, while others were looking into ways to enjoy this heat even more! The photography was stunning and showed off some really novel views on the world around us.

Thank you all for the effort you put into this week’s theme! I really enjoyed reading your posts!

Here’s one way that I managed to endure the heat…

Taken from my patio, trying to catch as much shade as possible, as the hot Sun worked its inexorable darndest to bake us…

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

