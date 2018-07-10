Welcome to Week 117 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! Your responses to last week’s challenge theme of Heat were awesome!

Enough of this heat, though! Time for a break in the weather, so that we can enjoy the outdoors. Those perfect days that we enjoy so much are a real Treat! Yes, there are many ways to enjoy a treat, as we each have our own favorite ones. Therefore, with this week’s challenge, feel free to go in any direction that you consider a Treat!

Let creativity flow freely, and, most of all, have fun with your entries, as that is what this challenge is all about.

Here’s a treat that tickles my fancy…

There’s something special in the wonderful structures that we find in Nature. Not only are they versatile, but they also solve complex challenges, such as finding strength across a large surface area, which is accomplished with the folds. Lots of the Sun’s rays to catch, moisture to absorb and strength against the wind: what a great solution!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m looking forward to seeing what might ring true in your posts!

