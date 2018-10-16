Welcome to Week 130 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
The inspiration for this week’s theme comes from a photo that I took yesterday during a break in training at my work’s company headquarters in Raleigh, NC. So I took a look to find out, if I used this theme before, and, much to my surprise, Reflection is a fresh theme!! I don’t have to tell you that this is a theme that creates many an interpretation, ranging from the actual physical Reflection to the metaphysical and deep thoughts!
Therefore, take your creative license, polish it up and let your thoughts and lenses wander wherever they may take you; have fun! I look forward to seeing your creations!
Here’s the view toward the sky from the 8th floor patio…
It was a wonderful, balmy day in Raleigh, NC, as you can see from the cloud pattern above; the reflection is in the windows of the Red Hat Tower.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I’m definitely looking forward to see your reflections upon this week!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
52 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Reflection”
