Welcome to Week 130 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

The inspiration for this week’s theme comes from a photo that I took yesterday during a break in training at my work’s company headquarters in Raleigh, NC. So I took a look to find out, if I used this theme before, and, much to my surprise, Reflection is a fresh theme!! I don’t have to tell you that this is a theme that creates many an interpretation, ranging from the actual physical Reflection to the metaphysical and deep thoughts!

Therefore, take your creative license, polish it up and let your thoughts and lenses wander wherever they may take you; have fun! I look forward to seeing your creations!

Here’s the view toward the sky from the 8th floor patio…

It was a wonderful, balmy day in Raleigh, NC, as you can see from the cloud pattern above; the reflection is in the windows of the Red Hat Tower.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I’m definitely looking forward to see your reflections upon this week!

