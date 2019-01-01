Welcom to week 141 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Yes, this post is a bit later in the day, as I’m in the middle of a sizeable DIY project. Last week’s round up is on the schedule for tomorrow, after I finish my project.

During the break from work between Christmas and New Year, I thought it would be a good idea to tear out the 30+ year old carpet in our living and dining rooms and replace it with a laminate wood floor. This gets us to this week’s theme of Floor! The word can be either a noun or a verb, so feel free to take it into the direction of your creative choosing.

Of course, you can be floored with this assignment, or simply floor it and drive it as fast as possible :-). Lots of ways to go and I’m sure you’ll come up with some rather cool ones!

Here’s the floor under construction…

When is my Pergo finally Prego?

At this point, the dining room is done and the living room is just past halfway. All the tricky bits, that connect the two rooms are past now. Just more flooring, and then it’s time for the baseboards and door way molding to finish things up. Then the corgis get their racetrack back!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I look forward to seeing what lifts me up off the floor!

