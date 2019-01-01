Welcom to week 141 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. Yes, this post is a bit later in the day, as I’m in the middle of a sizeable DIY project. Last week’s round up is on the schedule for tomorrow, after I finish my project.
During the break from work between Christmas and New Year, I thought it would be a good idea to tear out the 30+ year old carpet in our living and dining rooms and replace it with a laminate wood floor. This gets us to this week’s theme of Floor! The word can be either a noun or a verb, so feel free to take it into the direction of your creative choosing.
Of course, you can be floored with this assignment, or simply floor it and drive it as fast as possible :-). Lots of ways to go and I’m sure you’ll come up with some rather cool ones!
Here’s the floor under construction…
At this point, the dining room is done and the living room is just past halfway. All the tricky bits, that connect the two rooms are past now. Just more flooring, and then it’s time for the baseboards and door way molding to finish things up. Then the corgis get their racetrack back!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I look forward to seeing what lifts me up off the floor!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
29 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Floor”
Look great Frank! Happy New Year!
Thank you! Happy New Year to you as well.
Happy new year Frank. I see you’re well grounded for 2019. 😀
Lmao!! Happy New Year to you as well, Miriam!
Thanks Frank 😊
Hi Frank, Happy New Year. when your’re done with that floor I need help ripping out the carpet on my second floor. 🙂
Happy New Year to you! I still have more rooms to go too 🙂
Reblogged this on AbbanYusra's Blog and commented:
Explore this Adventure!
This is nice. I’m new in the family. Hopefully, I’m gonna have a lot more interesting adventures to explore in here. Happy New year pals!
A racetrack for your precious corgis. Sounds fun 🙂
Nice work!
That is a lot of work in that photo. I plan to take it easy for this week.
Love your new floor, Frank!
Wow…handy with a camera and a hammer! Here’s my ‘floor’:https://outofmywritemind.com/2019/01/02/ground-floor/
Happy New Year Frank, your new floor is looking good! Eivor and Pearl are exploring the forest floor here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/01/02/tanka-treasures-2/
Happy New Year Frank. You have my utmost respect for such a good job!
I’ve borrowed your photo for my post as I have a tale of two floors.
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/01/02/tuesday-photo-challenge-floor/