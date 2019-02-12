Welcome to week 147 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
After a wonderful week of enjoying all of your interpretations of Growth, it’s time for another theme. While mulling over an apt theme, I was going through some of my old photo shoots and came across one of a 5K road race; this was a JP Morgan Corporate Challenge race with about 19,000 runners. I remembered this shoot vividly, because of the reaction that I had when I started processing the photos. Unbeknownst to me, I had captured a number of runners going down in the mass start, while rounding the first corner! I thought that one of these photos would be a bit too stark for a theme image, which led me to the idea that we should Crawl before we walk or run…
Crawling is something that many of us have done as tiny humans, and that we adore seeing babies do; we may even have crawled at less conspicuous times: I remember crawling up an ice-covered bridge, so that I could get to the hand railing, when I was in elementary school. Of course, the crawl could also be a swim stroke, or lots of other things! Have fun, crawl before you run out to make this week’s photo!
Here’s a little one crawling around…
I caught sight of this lovely snake almost 10 years ago, as I was looking for something to photograph that day. I felt pretty lucky, but found out that getting a decent photo of a wild snake takes a bit of slow movement, so as not to startle it…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Have a wonderful week and I hope that you don’t have to crawl up an icy bridge!
66 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Crawl”
I’m liking this little fellow!
It’s a sweet little snake!
How close were you? What equipment/s? Beautiful capture.
Thank you! I was about 4 feet from the snake; it was shot using a Fuji X-T1 using an 18-135mm lens
Thanks. Good camera and lens.
ooooo! Awesome photo, Frank! 🙂
Thank you, Penny.
OH, my, a snake. That’s a great shot, though! You’re brave!
It’s a harmless little snake. I just didn’t want to scare it.
Whew! But still…it’s a snake! 😉
I like this shot. The shadows are sharp, so this seems to be in full daylight, but the tongue has moved so fast that you got motion blur. I’m intrigued. What was your shutter speed (I can’t read it on the exif in the embedded photo)?
Shutter speed was 1/25s to get the motion blur on the tongue
Awesome shot though … them forked tongue beings aren’t my favorite thing to meet, I am happy for them to life their lives where I don’t sit … 😉
Here’s my little contribution … (still stuck in the rhyme, at this time … ;)).
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/02/12/crawl-space/
Na’ama
wow! that’s a great shot.
Thank you!
I would have jumped and scared it away with my scream.
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/02/crawl.html
Nice post! You’re like my father-in-law; he won’t get anywhere near the most harmless snake 🙂
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/02/12/tuesday-photo-challenge-crawl/
a bit of a trip down memory lane and re-use of previous pictures.
Wonderful post! Good to see you’re not afraid of snakes.
Nope. Nor mice actually!
Snakes solve that issue 🙂
My Dad kept mice many years ago.
A snake of great beauty, colours and face. But…I don’t know if I have much crawling…I will find out.
not even a cute little caterpillar? looking forward to seeing what you find!
Oh Look at the tongue hissing. Great shot!
Thank you!
Of course I had crawling from the Galapagos Islands…and something more…Thanks for a great prompt! https://lagottocattleya.wordpress.com/2019/02/12/tuesday-photo-challenge-crawl/
Love it!! Including human crawlers…
😀 Thanks!
Love it!
Thank you, Khürt!
Great shot. Lots of detail and a blurrrd tongue. Not sure he was too pleased to see you, Frank!
I’ve gone for a very slow crawl. Not much movement but plenty of colour. https://travelwithintent.com/2019/02/13/baku-slithering-and-sliding-homewards-snail-heydar-aliyev-zaha-hadid/
That is an amazing display! Lovely photos!
Great capture! not my favorite though… Here’s mine – https://myheart2heart.blog/2019/02/13/catching-up-over-coffee/
I like your post, but am not a fan of crawling traffic 🙂
True! Totally agree but it’s a reality in some cities… thank you for sharing your views 😊
Hi, here’s my effort this week.
https://firehorse.world/2019/02/13/ftp-crawl/
That’s a great shot!!
Thank you very much.
Hi Frank. Cool little snake that is! Here’s my take on crawl:https://outofmywritemind.com/2019/02/13/at-a-snails-pace/
Tell Winter to move on over! Great post, Sandy!
Thanks. Wish winter would listen to me!
and here is my contribution:https://lessywannagohome.blogspot.com/2019/02/crawling-still-gets-you-there.html
What a beautifully coloured snake. Great photo!