Welcome to week 147 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

After a wonderful week of enjoying all of your interpretations of Growth, it’s time for another theme. While mulling over an apt theme, I was going through some of my old photo shoots and came across one of a 5K road race; this was a JP Morgan Corporate Challenge race with about 19,000 runners. I remembered this shoot vividly, because of the reaction that I had when I started processing the photos. Unbeknownst to me, I had captured a number of runners going down in the mass start, while rounding the first corner! I thought that one of these photos would be a bit too stark for a theme image, which led me to the idea that we should Crawl before we walk or run…

Crawling is something that many of us have done as tiny humans, and that we adore seeing babies do; we may even have crawled at less conspicuous times: I remember crawling up an ice-covered bridge, so that I could get to the hand railing, when I was in elementary school. Of course, the crawl could also be a swim stroke, or lots of other things! Have fun, crawl before you run out to make this week’s photo!

Here’s a little one crawling around…

Snaking Around

I caught sight of this lovely snake almost 10 years ago, as I was looking for something to photograph that day. I felt pretty lucky, but found out that getting a decent photo of a wild snake takes a bit of slow movement, so as not to startle it…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Have a wonderful week and I hope that you don’t have to crawl up an icy bridge!

