Welcome to week 155 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

This week, we roll in a different direction, as I had an appetite when coming up with the theme. After all those great entries, I thought it was time for Cake! Everyone deserves cake to celebrate and fill their need for dessert! I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of cake strikes your fancy and might make you ask for a second helping.

Of course, cake can mean more than just dessert, so, if the mud is caked on your boots, that is one direction you can take. I look forward to seeing what kind of fun you will with this week’s theme!

My first choice are these delicious cupcakes…

Cupcakes, anyone?

Even several years after shooting this image for a food assignment, it still speaks to me. This simple lighting approach resulted in an image highlighted the eartly essence of these cupcakes, drawing the eye in.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let’s all have cake and enjoy this week!

