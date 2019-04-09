Welcome to week 155 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
This week, we roll in a different direction, as I had an appetite when coming up with the theme. After all those great entries, I thought it was time for Cake! Everyone deserves cake to celebrate and fill their need for dessert! I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of cake strikes your fancy and might make you ask for a second helping.
Of course, cake can mean more than just dessert, so, if the mud is caked on your boots, that is one direction you can take. I look forward to seeing what kind of fun you will with this week’s theme!
My first choice are these delicious cupcakes…
Even several years after shooting this image for a food assignment, it still speaks to me. This simple lighting approach resulted in an image highlighted the eartly essence of these cupcakes, drawing the eye in.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
24 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Cake”
They do look quite delicious!
They were 🙂
congratulations for 155 weeks
Thank you!
nice to meet you
join me on …. m195
I agree with you, that is a GREAT shot! Nice framing and shading and mouth-watering-drooling effect!
Thank you, Shelley. Done with a single light and a reflector 🙂
The technique worked very well!!
Cake, my favourite breakfast!
Indeed!!
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/04/09/tuesday-photo-challenge-cake/
recipe included Frank!
Yummy! Now I’m hungry!!
Ha! They both tasted delicious.
Rock, roll, cake … walk? Nice photo.
A cakewalk! Great idea 🙂