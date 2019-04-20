Wednesday Wonderment – pt 13

Looking back three years on this Earth Day…
As we continue to explore the amazing world and universe, in which we find ourselves, I find myself continually drawn into the simple aspects of the natural world that surrounds us. And when I say simple, I’m referring to the commonplace items, such as leaves, which show shape and variety seemingly without bounds.
Form, shadow and light
On this beautiful Summer’s day, it was pure joy to look at the interplay of light and shadows among these variegated leaves. These leaves already have stunning form and structure, which would also be a wonderful subject for a macro study (maybe later). The bright light of the day just made them look that much more imposing.
When I see scenes of this kind, I very much enjoy approaching them from an angle that is low to the ground, as it allows the featured artists to be even bigger stars. Looking up to…
