Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 156

I’m truly overwhelmed by the number of responses to this week’s theme of Worship! The fire affected all of us and touched us in a way that we will not soon forget. The same fire also inspires us to look at our places of worship, why we worship and the very meaning that it has in our lives and souls. Your posts were absolutely stunning and touched me in many ways.
I hope that all of you will take the time to read each post, as I have, and will enjoy them as I have. Thank you all for the great posts and your inspiration!
Here’s another ancient place of worship…
This wonderful stone circle stands on the Isle of Mull. While exploring this site, I could feel the power that rests within it, and couldn’t help but think about the people that were here when it was just built; they went to great lengths to create something that would cement their connection to the supernatural…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Maria starts things off with a wonderful set of photos in KameraPromenader; the chapel in Sao Miguel in the Azores is stunning!
- Nicole brings us a gorgeous set of photos of the Notre Dame in her postt in Une Photo, Un Poéme; spectacular!
- Sarah takes us to a Byodo-In temple in Oahu in her post in By Sarah; the site looks amazing!
- In another great post in Nut House Central, Kammie features wonderful photos of places that connect to worship.
- Brian shares wonderful memories of the Notre Dame in his post in Bushboy’s World.
- In a stunning post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we visit the remaines of the town of Dhanushkodi, which was the victim of a super-cyclone in 1964.
- In this week’s post in Land of Images we are treated to a beautiful photo of St. Mary’s.
- With a great post in his blog In My Mind’s Eye, Ed shares his memories of a number of places of worship.
- Gwen shares a number of places of worship that she has visited in a great post in Field Notes from Over the Hill.
- Jackie’s post in Junk Boat Travels takes us to the Melrose Abbey in Scotland, which is also one of my favorite sites!
- This week Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery takes us to Marienburg in Poland, where we find a stunning statue!
- Xenia shares two posts with us; starting in WhippetWisdom, we visit Cairngorms National Park. In her post in Tranature, we meditate on butterflies.
- With another great post in Cee’s Photography, Cee brings us great photos of places of worship.
- In a wonderful post in GWH Photos, we get to see both the Notre Dame and the Stavanger Catedral.
- In a fantastic in Light Words, Carol remembers Notre Dame with a great set of photos.
- In a magnificent post in Ruined for Life: Phoenix Edition, we get a stunning array of places of worship!
- In a touching post in pensivity101 we learn about some of the places that candles have been lit over the years…
- Nancy’s post in Nancy Merrill Photography features a fantastic photo of the LDS Temple in Salt Lake City.
- In a lovely post in Life Amazing, we are treated to a wonderful set of places of worship!
- Danny’s post in Danny James Photography gives us an amazing view of this beautiful church!
- A truly elegant post in Natsukashi Kansai features a lovely temple!
- In a wonderful post in Encore! Old Pianos with a New Song, we learn about the importance of music in worship.
- In a truly interesting post in For the Love of…, we learn about a church that suffered the loss of its steeple in 1955.
- In a lovely post in Notes from the Vicarage, we learn about a great number of places of worship.
- In an awesome post in Another LQQK, Teressa brings a great set of images that denote worship to her.
- In a wonderful post in Jinan Daily Photo, we get to see a service in Jinan.
- Jase asks to be taken to the church in Proscenium with a magnificent post!
- In a stunning post in Travel with Tech, we get a huge variety of churches and cathedrals!
- In this week’s post in The 59 Club, we get to see Our Lady of Victory, which is stunning!
- In Beijing Daily Photo we get the view of a magnificent temple.
- In another wonderful post in iBall Round the World, we get to see the altar of the Old-New Synagogue in Prague.
- Ken shares great photos of several worship sites in his post in Pictures without Film.
- With another stunning photo in theOnlyD800intheHameau, we get to see the Sheih Zaid Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
- Irene’s post in Heaven’s Sunshine features the Martha-Mary Chapel in Greenfield Village.
- Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent shares the beautiful game that is worshipped around the world: football (soccer for Americans).
- In a lovely post in Touring with Kids, we visit a number of great locations where candles have been lit.
- Susan captured a great source of worship in her post in Musin’ with Susan: a medicin woman!
- Woolly shares some great memories of Notre Dame in his post in Woolly Muses; wonderful photos!
- Sandy brings us to the First Plymouth Congregational Church in her post in Out of My Write Mind, with some great photos!
- A wonderful post in Corazon181 not only brings a lovely church into the picture, but also the personal aspects of worship.
- In a lovely post in Fleeting Muse, we get to visit the Khamakya Temple in Assam, India.
- In a stunning photo in the blog Ryan Photography, we get to visit the Canterbury Cathedral in Kent!
- Debbie brings us to the Shrine of Remembrance in her post in Twenty Four; it’s truly stunning!
- Stella shares some great photos in her post in Giggles & Tales, where the churches are lovely!
- In a stunning post in Albatz Travel Adventures, we get to see a variety of worship throughout the far east.
- David’s post in David Meredith’s Photoblog takes us to St. Mary’s Church in Acton, Cheshire, with a stunning photo!
- Sonya’s post in Middleton Road captures the mood on Good Friday in Wellington!
- In another great post in Wanderlust and Wonderment, we get a view of worship in the Middle East.
- With a great view from atop Notre Dame, we get a gargoyle’s view in Mostly Monochrome.
- In a wonderful post in Biking to Work, we not only get a view into the church, but also a personal journey.
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 brings a very personal remembrance of the meaning of a particular location!
- The amazing post in A Day in the Life takes us to the Synagogue in Florence, which is truly stunning!
- Khürt’s post in Island in the Net takes us to a place of worship: Nature, in all its amazing, stunning beauty!
- In a great post by Heart 2 Heart, we get to see the All Saints’ Church in Hyderabad and find out what it’s like to move (once again).
