Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 156

I’m truly overwhelmed by the number of responses to this week’s theme of Worship! The fire affected all of us and touched us in a way that we will not soon forget. The same fire also inspires us to look at our places of worship, why we worship and the very meaning that it has in our lives and souls. Your posts were absolutely stunning and touched me in many ways.

I hope that all of you will take the time to read each post, as I have, and will enjoy them as I have. Thank you all for the great posts and your inspiration!

Here’s another ancient place of worship…

Lochbuie Stones

This wonderful stone circle stands on the Isle of Mull. While exploring this site, I could feel the power that rests within it, and couldn’t help but think about the people that were here when it was just built; they went to great lengths to create something that would cement their connection to the supernatural…

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

