Welcome to week 170 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

I’m home and slowly catching up, after getting a flight cancelled on Saturday and thus not getting home until Sunday. There was a benefit, as it allowed me to visit the beautiful city of Prague on Saturday. I’m halfway through this last week’s Round Up and will finish it on Tuesday night.

For this week’s theme, I was inspired by the significant amount of wall decoration that I encountered both in Brno and Prague. The theme of Sculpture challenges you to share photography of Sculpture both large and small, as you enjoy it in your world. There should be plenty of opportunity to find some cool Sculpture!

Have fun and feel free to make some faces back at the sculpture!

Here’s a rather serious looking gent, as he holds up the wall…

The load is heavy…

This is one of the sculptures that can be found on buildings off one of the main squares in Brno. Their faces are expressive and sometimes even a bit intimidating!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Don’t just stand there like a statue! Go out and capture some sculpture…

