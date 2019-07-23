Welcome to week 170 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
I’m home and slowly catching up, after getting a flight cancelled on Saturday and thus not getting home until Sunday. There was a benefit, as it allowed me to visit the beautiful city of Prague on Saturday. I’m halfway through this last week’s Round Up and will finish it on Tuesday night.
For this week’s theme, I was inspired by the significant amount of wall decoration that I encountered both in Brno and Prague. The theme of Sculpture challenges you to share photography of Sculpture both large and small, as you enjoy it in your world. There should be plenty of opportunity to find some cool Sculpture!
Have fun and feel free to make some faces back at the sculpture!
Here’s a rather serious looking gent, as he holds up the wall…
This is one of the sculptures that can be found on buildings off one of the main squares in Brno. Their faces are expressive and sometimes even a bit intimidating!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Don’t just stand there like a statue! Go out and capture some sculpture…
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
38 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Sculpture”
The level of details on the sculpture is stunning. I have never been to Brno, but I have visited Prague twice. The sculptures on Charles Bridge are impressive.
Thank you, Maria. Brno is a great town. I only had a short visit to Prague, but definitely want to go back there. Love the Sun Voyager sculpture!
That looks like part of an Jugendstil building. Lovely detail.
The details really stand out and the expressions are startling.
Your post is amazing! You make me want to go to Ephesus and visit the library!!
Wonderful post!
Fabulous sculpture, Frank! Such sharp relief in the details!
Thank you, Na’ama. Love the sense of reading that you evoke. It highlights the joy!
🙂 So glad you liked it! I’m such a bookworm, it doesn’t take much with me to get a sense of reading …
With all that burden on the shoulder, expression justified.
such a burden on his shoulders.nice detail.
Great idea Frank and also nice sculpture you found – I always admire urban art.
I love the topic for this challenge, Frank! I’ll be posting next week, so will check out the topic then. 😊
Welcome home – glad you got to visit Prague. It’s beautiful, isn’t it?
Get some rest, and blessings to you and your wife.
Debbie
Thank you, Debbie!! The city is beautiful, but was overcrowded.
Have a great week!
Yes, they are, but we made the best of it. Love the way your post reads!
Lucky you, getting an extra day in Prague, a great city.
One of my favorite things when I visited Bruno. Though he and his fellow strong me all looked they could use a good chiropractor.