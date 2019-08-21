A Walk across the Forum – pt. 3

Another great walk through history!
As I’m off to Israel for a week for business (sorry no time for photography), I thought I’d prepare a couple of blog posts in advance. I’m flying Alitalia from Boston to Rome to Tel Aviv, so it’s only appropriate to have this post scheduled for the time that I spend about an hour and a half at the Leonardo da Vinci airport outside Roma.
This third installment of images is somewhat larger, but there are still more to come!
The views in this set are across multiple directions of the Palatine Hill and capture some of the key elements that stand out. There is so much to see that we could have spent the entire day exploring.