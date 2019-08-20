Welcome to week 174 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You had your sights locked on some amazing posts last week and I’m sure that some of you thought about what theme could follow… Of course, you guessed that I might just go with Key to match last week. I did give this some thought and what I like about the word Key is the directions, in which you can take this theme! As a noun there are multiple definitions, and, of course, as an adjective it could be key to your success. Then there’s the verb! You understand my excitement 🙂

Please take this Key into the direction of your choosing and let your creative minds roam freely! I can’t wait to see what you might generate this week!!

What key might this be in?

The Score

This shot came from a series of images that I did to provide wall art for a newly opened music school in Worcester a number of years ago. This one did not sell, but several others did; regardless, I am still partial to this one, as it brings about a mood of music made in a time gone by.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Remember that singing off-key is just fine in the car and shower and have fun!!

