Welcome to week 174 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
You had your sights locked on some amazing posts last week and I’m sure that some of you thought about what theme could follow… Of course, you guessed that I might just go with Key to match last week. I did give this some thought and what I like about the word Key is the directions, in which you can take this theme! As a noun there are multiple definitions, and, of course, as an adjective it could be key to your success. Then there’s the verb! You understand my excitement 🙂
Please take this Key into the direction of your choosing and let your creative minds roam freely! I can’t wait to see what you might generate this week!!
What key might this be in?
This shot came from a series of images that I did to provide wall art for a newly opened music school in Worcester a number of years ago. This one did not sell, but several others did; regardless, I am still partial to this one, as it brings about a mood of music made in a time gone by.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Remember that singing off-key is just fine in the car and shower and have fun!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
20 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Key”
Got my keys out Frank
http://bushboy.blog/2019/08/20/key-2/
Great post, Brian! Got your Stones in too 🙂
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/08/key.html
I love that take on the key prompt! It was a fun surprise to scroll down to see the photo. I took a twist to the prompt again. Happy Tuesday, thanks for the opportunity to play along. https://www.quaintrevival.com/a-two-minute-post/
Thank you, Shelley! Love what you did with your post!
I believe your score is in G.
Here’s my effort Frank
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/08/20/tuesday-photo-challenge-key/
A key factory in more ways than one!
I took some liberty
With the essence of the
Key … 😉
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/08/20/the-key-2/
Beautiful! And I hope this is a key that counts as well. At least it is a key to my heart…https://lagottocattleya.wordpress.com/2019/08/20/tuesday-photo-challenge-key/