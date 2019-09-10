Welcome to week 177 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I’m still wrapping up the round up and will finish it on Tuesday night, as work is getting in the way…

As you created a wonderful week of Fall-themed contributions, I couldn’t help but wonder where I might direct you next… This week, my inspiration came from one of the images that I captured over the weekend, while visiting my good friend, George, who is an amazing photographer! We often go wandering to see what catches our eye (and lens). From the image in this post, I got the idea to use the theme of Focus, which, to my surprise, didn’t come up as a tag that I used before!

The challenge for you is to take focus into your preferred direction. There are many ways that you can take this: in focus, out of focus, a look of focus on someone’s face, you name it! Let your creative minds wander happily and keep your focus on the theme!

Here’s the image that led to this theme…

Bridge to…

During our wanderings in the Devil’s Hopyard, a lovely park in East Haddam, CT, we came across this lovely little bridge. While George was capturing it from one vantage point, I looked at it through this wonderful tree and thought that it might be interesting to shorten the depth of field and produce this image.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Focus on your mission and have fun with the theme!! And on a side note, while writing this post, I was listening to Focus.

