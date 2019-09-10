Tuesday Photo Challenge – Focus

Softly striding across the stream…

Welcome to week 177 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I’m still wrapping up the round up and will finish it on Tuesday night, as work is getting in the way…

As you created a wonderful week of Fall-themed contributions, I couldn’t help but wonder where I might direct you next… This week, my inspiration came from one of the images that I captured over the weekend, while visiting my good friend, George, who is an amazing photographer! We often go wandering to see what catches our eye (and lens). From the image in this post, I got the idea to use the theme of Focus, which, to my surprise, didn’t come up as a tag that I used before!

The challenge for you is to take focus into your preferred direction. There are many ways that you can take this: in focus, out of focus, a look of focus on someone’s face, you name it! Let your creative minds wander happily and keep your focus on the theme!

Here’s the image that led to this theme…

Bridge to…

During our wanderings in the Devil’s Hopyard, a lovely park in East Haddam, CT, we came across this lovely little bridge. While George was capturing it from one vantage point, I looked at it through this wonderful tree and thought that it might be interesting to shorten the depth of field and produce this image.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

  • Write a post with an image for this week’s topic
  • Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)
  • Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
  • Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Focus on your mission and have fun with the theme!! And on a side note, while writing this post, I was listening to Focus.

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

42 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Focus”

