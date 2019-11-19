Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fantasy

Walking through a fantasy land…

Welcome to week 187 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After all these wonderful takes on the theme of Slope, I wanted to take the challenge into a completely different direction… This was brought on by my receiving my copy of Luminar 4 and playing around with one of the key features, the AI sky replacement tool. That led me to putting a Fantasy spin on the image I captured while walking the dogs with my sister in the Netherlands.

Your challenge is to use the theme of Fantasy and take it into your choice of creative directions; be it an image of your fantasy location, a fantasy that is in your mind, or whatever speaks fantasy to you! Have fun with this and let your thoughts and lenses go into the land of fantasy!!

I can’t wait to see what you might come up with!

Here’s that surreal walk through the park…

Starry Night in the Park

This small Nature area lies on the northern side of Rotterdam, close to the river Rotte, from where the town received its name. It’s a great location to go for a jog, get a breath of fresh air, or walk the dogs!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

  • Write a post with an image for this week’s topic
  • Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)
  • Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
  • Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Fantasy football, move over, fantasy photography is on the rise!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

41 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fantasy”

  30. I look forward to how everyone interpreted this topic….I certainly had a good think about it. Love how you created the sky in yours…”FANTASMAGICAL” there! I created a fantasy name for it 😀

    Reply
