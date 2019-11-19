Welcome to week 187 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After all these wonderful takes on the theme of Slope, I wanted to take the challenge into a completely different direction… This was brought on by my receiving my copy of Luminar 4 and playing around with one of the key features, the AI sky replacement tool. That led me to putting a Fantasy spin on the image I captured while walking the dogs with my sister in the Netherlands.

Your challenge is to use the theme of Fantasy and take it into your choice of creative directions; be it an image of your fantasy location, a fantasy that is in your mind, or whatever speaks fantasy to you! Have fun with this and let your thoughts and lenses go into the land of fantasy!!

I can’t wait to see what you might come up with!

Here’s that surreal walk through the park…

Starry Night in the Park

This small Nature area lies on the northern side of Rotterdam, close to the river Rotte, from where the town received its name. It’s a great location to go for a jog, get a breath of fresh air, or walk the dogs!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Fantasy football, move over, fantasy photography is on the rise!

