Welcome to week 205 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

What the world needs now… No, I’m not breaking out into a Hal David and Burt Bacharach pop tune! During this time of social distance, it is more important than ever that we connect with one another. I thought the theme of Connect might make a lot of sense. So, your challenge is to capture anything that either connects or with which you feel connected.

The only requirement to your interpretation of the theme is that you have fun with it (and be safe). So let’s connect through our images!

This bridge makes a connection between two shores…

Surreal Connection

Yes, you guessed it: there was a bit of editing involved. In a case, such as this, I look to portray the mood or concept that I want to express in an image. I originally shot this well-graffitied bridge as a series of varying exposures to have all the data I needed for HDR processing. After processing the basics in Aurora HDR, I jumped into Photoshop. With the help of the Luminar 4 plugin, I changed the look of the bridge, and added a different sky. A bit more magic in Photoshop to skew the metal of this bridge in a slightly altered shape completed the mood to create this Surreal Connection. For the purists, I agree with you that this is no longer a photo, but that was not what I was after…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

May you and yours be safe and healthy, and connect across the globe through the blogosphere!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...