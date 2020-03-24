Welcome to week 205 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
What the world needs now… No, I’m not breaking out into a Hal David and Burt Bacharach pop tune! During this time of social distance, it is more important than ever that we connect with one another. I thought the theme of Connect might make a lot of sense. So, your challenge is to capture anything that either connects or with which you feel connected.
The only requirement to your interpretation of the theme is that you have fun with it (and be safe). So let’s connect through our images!
This bridge makes a connection between two shores…
Yes, you guessed it: there was a bit of editing involved. In a case, such as this, I look to portray the mood or concept that I want to express in an image. I originally shot this well-graffitied bridge as a series of varying exposures to have all the data I needed for HDR processing. After processing the basics in Aurora HDR, I jumped into Photoshop. With the help of the Luminar 4 plugin, I changed the look of the bridge, and added a different sky. A bit more magic in Photoshop to skew the metal of this bridge in a slightly altered shape completed the mood to create this Surreal Connection. For the purists, I agree with you that this is no longer a photo, but that was not what I was after…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
May you and yours be safe and healthy, and connect across the globe through the blogosphere!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
16 thoughts on "Tuesday Photo Challenge – Connect"
I like the editing of the bridge, Frank. I, too, enjoy playing with filters. I use Topaz Studio.
Nice editing. Love the colours and light.
Love your editing here – the result is…magical!