A quick note to let you know why there some delays over the pass week. After a short stay in hospice, my mother passed away last week. There are many great times and wonderful memories for all of us to hold on to as we celebrate her life this week.
I succeeded in traveling to the Netherlands at the end of the week, so that I can be here for a final farewell. We’ll miss her!
Author: jansenphoto
26 thoughts on “Memories of Good Times”
My sympathies on your sad loss. Beautiful photos & memories which can never be lost!
sorry to hear about your loss …. lovely memories and photos 🙂
Sorry for your loss. To memories
I am so sorry for your loss Frank. A lovely post in tribute. In the current situation, I hope all goes well and you can say your final goodbyes.
(((hugs))) Frank
We’re so sorry for your loss Frank and it’s amazing you were able to travel to the Netherlands for a final farewell. That means a lot and our thoughts are with you and your family at this difficult time 💜
I am so sorry to hear of your loss . . .
So sorry to see this but you have given her a lovely tribute and the photos are beautiful. She is flying free now.
Deepest sympathies, Frank. So glad you are able to be there for a final fare well. May the stories shared along with tears and laughter be a balm to your spirit.
Such a sweet collection of memories in photos. I am so sorry for your loss – and glad you were able to travel to join with your family at this sad time. Take care.
Mijn condoleances Frank, ik hoop dat jullie samen een waardig afscheid van je moeder kunnen hebben. Sterkte de komende dagen, maar ik denk dat jullie veel mooie momenten hebben om op terug te kijken. En dat die herinneringen de momenten van het moeten missen zullen gaan vervangen. Sterkte.
So very sorry for your loss.
Sorry to hear of your loss, Frank, but glad you could spend time with your family.
So sorry for your loss. Thanks for sharing the great times.
I’m sorry for your loss – thanks for these lovely photos of a beautiful woman!
I’m very sorry. Glad you got to go there.
I am so sorry to hear, Frank. Lovely photos and may they and the memories always bring you comfort.
Wishing you solace during this time.
What beautiful memories❤️ I’m so sorry for your loss, prayers lifting all of you.
Thank you for sharing this. I liked the oldest of the photos. Such memories they must bring back.
Nice tribute – Condolences!
Sorry for your loss! Beautiful pics of your mother!
My thoughts are with you, Frank. Well done on getting there to say goodbye, and I can see that you have wonderful memories to relish.
Gecondoleerd Frank! Ik wens je alle sterkte en wijsheid.
So sorry to hear about your loss xx Thinking of you and your family at this sad time xx
So sad to hear this, thinking of you in these tough times.