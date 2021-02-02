Welcome to week 213 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You spread the love in your entries for last week’s theme, so I’ll now take you just a little bit into the future. As I looked through candidate images for this week, I came across one that made me think of what Tomorrow might bring. Is it an exciting sense of exploration, the opportunity to discover what lies ahead?

For this week your challenge is to share images that give you a sense of what tomorrow might hold in store; feel free to be fanciful and imaginative. This is one where I very much look forward to seeing what Tomorrow will bring!

As I let my mind’s eye guide me across the bridge…

Bridge to…

This shot came about during a walk with my great friend, George, architect and photographer extraordinaire! The light caught my eye as it played across the pine needles and brought variety of tone and color between foreground and background. Locking in on the branch, this composition came about.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Stay safe and share your tomorrows!

