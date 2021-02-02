Welcome to week 213 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
You spread the love in your entries for last week’s theme, so I’ll now take you just a little bit into the future. As I looked through candidate images for this week, I came across one that made me think of what Tomorrow might bring. Is it an exciting sense of exploration, the opportunity to discover what lies ahead?
For this week your challenge is to share images that give you a sense of what tomorrow might hold in store; feel free to be fanciful and imaginative. This is one where I very much look forward to seeing what Tomorrow will bring!
As I let my mind’s eye guide me across the bridge…
This shot came about during a walk with my great friend, George, architect and photographer extraordinaire! The light caught my eye as it played across the pine needles and brought variety of tone and color between foreground and background. Locking in on the branch, this composition came about.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
14 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Tomorrow”
Here’s mine Frank. The beach and park are lovely!
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2021/02/02/tuesday-photo-challenge-tomorrow/
Diane, that is wonderful; I agree that beaches and parks are something for many tomorrow’s in post-lockdown! Stay safe
Thank Frank. You too.
This is certainly an amazing capture, Frank. A good one to ponder over some thoughts about tomorrow 🙂
Thank you, Hammad; very much appreciate it!
Beautiful capture, Frank! Here is mine https://mywanderings.travel.blog/2021/02/03/take-me-there-tomorrow/
Wow! Lovely composition. Here s my take- https://amaltaas.wordpress.com/2021/02/03/tuesday-photo-challenge-tomorrow