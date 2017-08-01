Welcome to Week 68 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

First of all, thanks to each and every one of you for making last week’s theme another rousing success; it was a lot of fun to read your posts on the theme of Woods!

While the image to kick of this week’s theme is definitely based in Nature, the concept of the theme is very much a human product: Three. Correct me, if I’m wrong, but I think this is the first numeric theme in the TPC thus far. As usual, there are many ways to capture an image for this week’s theme, so open up your creative minds and go have fun with this one!!

And, yes, that image from Nature that I promised…

This one goes back about 11 years on a wonderful Autumn day. I had an inkling that the afternoon light would do something special on the almost placid waters of the Quinapoxet river, and I was not disappointed. I shot this from a rather low position, and it took what would have almost been a roll of film, 34 attempts to get these wonderful Canada geese to line up for me.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

So, don’t lose count of what you’re doing and see what comes in threes in your life during this week!

