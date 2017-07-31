Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 67

Welcome to the 67th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! After a very colorful week, we went into the woods for some adventure!

Your views of the woods are as varied as each of your creative minds, which made for both stunning and interesting posts. This week’s entries often captured the woods in very hospitable and inviting moods, with also a number of mysterious moods that were very interesting to see. I have some favorites, which I encourage you to figure out! I’ll love hearing about which posts really spoke to you!

Thanks to all of you for making this another fun week for me to read and view your posts and gather their links!

Here’s a more abstract entry into the magic of the woods…

This twist on the woods was created using my Fuji X-T1 camera with a bit longer exposure and some movement to get the flow; note that the movement is not even, so that the bottom of the image gets a longer exposure that is steady, thus giving a point of departure.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

The views and moods of the woods in these posts were of all sorts, each with their own points of interest! A wonderful collection!

