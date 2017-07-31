Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 67

Welcome to the 67th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! After a very colorful week, we went into the woods for some adventure!
Your views of the woods are as varied as each of your creative minds, which made for both stunning and interesting posts. This week’s entries often captured the woods in very hospitable and inviting moods, with also a number of mysterious moods that were very interesting to see. I have some favorites, which I encourage you to figure out! I’ll love hearing about which posts really spoke to you!
Thanks to all of you for making this another fun week for me to read and view your posts and gather their links!
Here’s a more abstract entry into the magic of the woods…
This twist on the woods was created using my Fuji X-T1 camera with a bit longer exposure and some movement to get the flow; note that the movement is not even, so that the bottom of the image gets a longer exposure that is steady, thus giving a point of departure.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah’s post in By Sarah takes us back to another time with the wonderful image of a Wallace Hut.
- Xenia brings us two posts this week; the first in whippetwisdom.com is a great haibun with images that take us beyond the gate. The second shows happy whippets in whippetwisdom.com with a great patch of woods.
- Nicole tells us of a wonderful oak in Une Photo, un poéme, which was used as a hiding place by the abbot Guillotin during the reign of terror; she captured some lovely images of this ancient oak.
- This week’s entry in iball round the world shows off a lovely sunset in the woods with vibrant colors!
- Charles’ post in charlesewaugh shares a wonderful image of a swollen river flowing through the woods after heavy rainfall.
- pensivity101 conjures up a wonderful post, in which the statue comes to life to play glorious music during starlit nights, only to turn to stone again at dawn!
- Emily shows us wonderful variety in woods, in her post in Zombie Flamingoes; which one do you like best?
- Imelda shares a magnificent post in her blog My Wall, in which she tells us of a day in the woods to the river with her children and husband. In addition to great photos, the prose and poem are amazing!
- Cee brings us some amazing Douglas firs in her post in Cee’s Photography; they are majestic and stunning!
- Miriam takes us into the woods by the river in her post in the Shower of Blessing, where there are some amazing finds, including a rather large anchor .
- Mostly Monochrome‘s post has a truly amazing black&white image of a house in the woods, which you just have to go see!
- Fleeting Muse is just one of those blogs that you should read; this week’s entry is creative and stunning!
- Mama Cormier shares some images from the woods nearby her cottage, which must sit in the loveliest spot!
- Robert brings us a stunning tree image in Photo Robert’s Blog which is executed just to perfection!
- Bikurgurl must have the most wonderful urban oasis, in which she and her family live, as shown in the image she shares!
- Roaming Urban Gypsy gives us a tour of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Central park with some truly urban woods!
- While they may not quite be woods in theonlyD800inthehameau, those frost covered bare trees are magnificent!
- Raj’s post in Xdrive has us choosing our path among a variety of truly exotic and lovely trees!
- The Blog of Hammad Rais provides us with a wonderful photograph that shows a different type of woods: man-made!
- Rekha went into the woods in wHakAahUa and spotted some elephant dung and a spotted deer! I like one better than the other 🙂
- If you would like a beautiful view of Scandinavian Woods, you should go visit Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery‘s post!
- Ed found something In My Mind’s Eye with his gorgeous image of the steps that might just get us away from Pan!
- Marie’s post in The New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect shows us the rock of ages, captured by the power of the tree!
- Black Body‘s post has a lovely photo, although I’m not sure that I would be comfortable finding these creatures in the woods…
- Stella’s post in Giggles & Tales has a set of beautiful photos of the woods, that you should take a closer look at!
- Dawn’s post in Snap That Bug! takes us back in history as she walks through the woods in Lexington, MA.
- Klara has a lovely image of the Blue Mountains in Australia in Sliku svoju ljubim II.
- Liz McCafferty is more than a reasonable family photographer, as demonstrated by her photos of Poinsett State Park in South Carolina.
- Following Him Beside Still Waters shares a set of magnificent images of foggy morning and purple sunsets in the woods!
- Mike’s photo in his post in mikesimages really captures the mood of that foggy morning in the woods!
- This week, Light&Shadows takes us on a tour of the Bangor City Forest, which clearly has some stunning sights and trails!
- Bullyboy captures the mood of the woods in his post in Travel387; they seem both inviting and mysterious!
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects tells us about taking the road (currently) less traveled, in which we forgive ourselves and one another; that road would lead us to peace!
- Maria connects us with evergreen in CitySonnet; she captured them beautifully!
- Susan shows off a truly impressive view of the woods in her entry from Musin’ with Susan, with magnificent trees!
- Judith takes us to the woods of Leith Hill Place Nature Knows Best; steeped in Ralph Vaughn Williams, she finds us an amazing tree!
- Khürt’s post in Island in the Net takes us into the woods, as he couldn’t help but go along for a walk with his wife and enjoy the scenery!
The views and moods of the woods in these posts were of all sorts, each with their own points of interest! A wonderful collection!
7 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 67”
Thank you so much Frank for including me in your list. The twist you have shared here is definitely very amazing.
Thank you for a wonderful entry!
Please follow I promise I would follow back
Done 🙂
Thanks
That is a really cool photo. It almost looks like a painting.
Thank you very much!