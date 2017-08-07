Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 68

Welcome to the 68th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This week’s fun-filled fest of posts is brought to you by the number 3!

Now, I have to tell you that I’m happy to see that a lot of you didn’t take this week’s challenge too seriously, but, rather, had some real fun with it. There were a good number of posts that put a smile on my face and even cracked me up, which is much appreciated! High marks for creativity this week!

Thanks to all of you for making this another fun week for me to read and view your posts and giving me a rather welcome respite from the seriousness of work 🙂

Here are three more fine examples!

These wonderful bovines just wanted some attention from the local cow-parazzi! They clearly had not seen a photographer recently 🙂

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I’d love to find out which of these posts spoke to you in one, two or even three ways? There are some real doozies here! Hope you enjoyed them!

