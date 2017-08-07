Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 68

Welcome to the 68th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This week’s fun-filled fest of posts is brought to you by the number 3!
Now, I have to tell you that I’m happy to see that a lot of you didn’t take this week’s challenge too seriously, but, rather, had some real fun with it. There were a good number of posts that put a smile on my face and even cracked me up, which is much appreciated! High marks for creativity this week!
Thanks to all of you for making this another fun week for me to read and view your posts and giving me a rather welcome respite from the seriousness of work 🙂
Here are three more fine examples!
These wonderful bovines just wanted some attention from the local cow-parazzi! They clearly had not seen a photographer recently 🙂
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- By Sarah shared a wonderful photo of three fungi growing on a tree!
- I definitely was one-upped by Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery with a great images of a lovely family of swans (ugly duckling included)!
- Maria’s entry in CitySonnet provides us with an array of lovely photos of violas, each pot graced with a trio of them!
- The Blog of Hammad Rais not only has a great photo on this week’s theme, but also tells us of the importance of the number 3!
- pensivity101 should be renamed punsivity101 for the rather excellent captions that she created this week!
- Frank brings together an excellent poem and photo in Poetry, Short Prose and Walking; go check on Frank’s imaginary friend!
- Judith takes us to her garden in Nature Knows Best; here she crocheted three hexagons! (there are many more)
- CovertNovelist takes us to meet three wise men in her post; I think that you’ll like them!
- Robert squares things in his post in Photo Robert’s Blog, as his image has 3 sets of 3!
- Stella’s post in her cool blog, Giggles & Tales, has a large variety of trios that are across the spectrum!
- The Fleeting Muse found a great way to combine three and tree in her post; you’ll have a smile on your face, as you read this!
- Unexpected in Common Hours went to the beach this week and found three familiar characters there!
- In a rather different post, iball round the world found some shady characters to share with us this week!
- Mostly Monochrome shared another wonderful image this week of 3 masts; if you haven’t checked out this blog yet, you should!
- Mike’s post in mikesimages has a magnificent lightning shot with three bolts in one shot!
- Miriam shares a magnificent post filled with images from her daughters wedding in the Shower of Blessing; the story that accompanies the photos is equally wonderful!
- This week’s entry from theonlyD800inthehameau has a lovely shot of flowers three!
- Nicole shares awesome photos of horse-drawn carriages in Une Photo, un poéme.
- Dawn goes way far south in her post in Snap That Bug!; she’s captured some great looking penguins over there!
- Black Body‘s image this week is very creative in getting three different parts of the lovely rose!
- Klara captured some birds this week in her post in Sliku svoju ljubim II; they sat very still for her!
- Ed shot his photo in thirds in his entry from In My Mind’s Eye; another creative approach!
- Georgie shared some great shots in her post in Third Time Lucky, which is her excellent blog!
- Tachispeaks‘ entry for this week has lots of interesting threes! Which one is your favorite?
- Ron’s post for this week’s theme in Progressing into Solitude is one that will make each of you smile!
- Marie’s first entry in The New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect shows us that Nature knows how to rock! Her second entry in The New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect encourages us to go rowing!
- Bullyboy shares some fantastic threes in his photos in Travel387; great trios to share!
- Debbie’s put together another great post in ForgivingConnects, in which she shares that love and help can flow in more directions than we realize!
- Imelda’s post in her blog My Wall is a beautiful combination of photography and poem!
- Irene’s entry in Heaven’s Sunshine shares a lovely image of a three-eyed Susan, or is it?
- Miriam just returned from being Out an’ About throughout central Australia with a report of amazing sights and fun!
- Steve’s post in A Bum Without a Beach captures three geese in a rather attentive pose! Great one!
- Khürt may have been stumped early in the week, but as you can see in Island in the Net, he came up with a rather creative solution and didn’t suffer too much for his art 🙂
- Following Him Beside Still Waters was smitten by kittens this week, managing to focus on trios of cats 🙂
I’d love to find out which of these posts spoke to you in one, two or even three ways? There are some real doozies here! Hope you enjoyed them!
