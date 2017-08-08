Welcome to Week 69 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

The responses to last week’s challenge theme of Three were phenomenal, as always. There were some truly creative entries, including one that gave me triple vision!

This week’s theme is one that is inspired by some of the images that I have been editing recently from the collection of images captured during our vacation in Scotland in 2013. It may take me a while to get to editing images, but all good things come to those who wait (and work hard while waiting). This week’s theme of Golden flows forth from the wondrous tones that I discovered on the island of Skye, where beautiful landscapes open up at every turn of the winding roads.

With this theme, I hope that you will find some interesting shots, including those that hint at what is golden…possibly, silence? Let’s see where we end up!

Here’s the image that gave me the idea for this week’s theme…

This view is of the Quiraing, a landslip in Trotternish on the Isle of Skye; due to this formation’s movement, the road through the Quiraing needs annual repair.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Remember to not kill the goose, and check those rainbows, because you don’t want to miss a golden opportunity!

