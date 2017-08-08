Welcome to Week 69 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
The responses to last week’s challenge theme of Three were phenomenal, as always. There were some truly creative entries, including one that gave me triple vision!
This week’s theme is one that is inspired by some of the images that I have been editing recently from the collection of images captured during our vacation in Scotland in 2013. It may take me a while to get to editing images, but all good things come to those who wait (and work hard while waiting). This week’s theme of Golden flows forth from the wondrous tones that I discovered on the island of Skye, where beautiful landscapes open up at every turn of the winding roads.
With this theme, I hope that you will find some interesting shots, including those that hint at what is golden…possibly, silence? Let’s see where we end up!
Here’s the image that gave me the idea for this week’s theme…
This view is of the Quiraing, a landslip in Trotternish on the Isle of Skye; due to this formation’s movement, the road through the Quiraing needs annual repair.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Remember to not kill the goose, and check those rainbows, because you don’t want to miss a golden opportunity!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
14 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Golden”
Hi all!
I have chosen this photo of a fuzzy GOLDEN bumble bee that I took this weekend while practicing. (Newbie here!)
https://catclarkphoto.com/2017/08/06/wimbledon-common-london/
I have only joined this weekend but I am really enjoying going back and looking at previous weeks!
Cat
Here is my contribution “Golden Temple” https://rkarkera.wordpress.com/2017/08/08/travel-bylakuppe-tibetan-monastery/
Reblogged this on ladyleemanila and commented:
Frank’s golden challenge 🙂
Here are some thoughts on that golden hour of the day – https://edtphotoblog.wordpress.com/2017/08/08/that-golden-hour/
have a golden day, Frank 🙂
https://ladyleemanilablog.wordpress.com/2017/08/08/tuesday-photo-challenge-golden/
I love that image from Skye Frank! I am linking yesterday’s post https://whippetwisdom.com/2017/08/07/haiku-sea-levels/ and if time permits I will link another later this week :o)
Thanks For All Lovely Pics and information.