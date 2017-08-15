Welcome to Week 70 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

After a week filled with golden tickets from all those wonderful entries, I figured we take a bit more of a pedestrian direction this week.

During our vacation in Italy, the hill towns of Tuscany provided us with much interesting scenery, architecture and some astonishing food! So, it’s not too surprising that I reminisce this week and draw inspiration from one of these towns. The word Alley goes back a ways in its derivation from the latin ambulare through the old French aler to the modern usage. Of course, there is also an alley of a different meaning that has a separate derivation; which one do you choose?

This theme is right up your alley! Whether your passageway is narrow or lined by trees, I’m looking forward to all the lovely entries!

Pienza provided some wonderful alleys, including one where we found a small restaurant that was simply amazing! This one spoke to me…

There is something inviting about these tableaux of old world tradition that just pulls you right in for a saunter and maybe a chat with the neighbors.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

So, go explore and find those alleys that call out to you! And, of course, have FUN!

