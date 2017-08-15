Welcome to Week 70 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
After a week filled with golden tickets from all those wonderful entries, I figured we take a bit more of a pedestrian direction this week.
During our vacation in Italy, the hill towns of Tuscany provided us with much interesting scenery, architecture and some astonishing food! So, it’s not too surprising that I reminisce this week and draw inspiration from one of these towns. The word Alley goes back a ways in its derivation from the latin ambulare through the old French aler to the modern usage. Of course, there is also an alley of a different meaning that has a separate derivation; which one do you choose?
This theme is right up your alley! Whether your passageway is narrow or lined by trees, I’m looking forward to all the lovely entries!
Pienza provided some wonderful alleys, including one where we found a small restaurant that was simply amazing! This one spoke to me…
There is something inviting about these tableaux of old world tradition that just pulls you right in for a saunter and maybe a chat with the neighbors.
So, go explore and find those alleys that call out to you! And, of course, have FUN!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
16 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Alley”
This one is a stunner and I mean it. Very amazing capture!
Thank you very much! Italy is full of great places to photograph.
I love this focus, Frank! Appreciate the multiple ways one could look at alley. 😊 Will do my best this week. Gorgeous photo by the way. Blessings, Debbie
Thank you, Debbie!
ooups. here it is: https://lessywannagohome.blogspot.be/2017/08/alley.html