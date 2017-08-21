Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 70

Coming to an alley near you!

Welcome to the 70th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! There were lots of interesting alleys that appeared during this challenge!

Thanks to all of your views of alleys around the world and the pathways that we follow, I had the pleasure of looking another magnificent set of posts!  Your creative visions add up to a lovely set of photos, poems and posts!  I’d also love to hear from you which of these posts were among your favorites!

Thank you for another week of fun blog reading!

This is an example of an alley that caught my interest a couple of years ago…

2013-08-13-Alley-view-exploded
Window to the Alley

This image came about when I peeked through a hole in a fence to see this alley, which made for a perfect iPhone scene.  Once I got home, I started noodling with the image to come up with some different things, which resulted in this, articulated version.  When I took a closer look, I noticed a whole bunch of things that I would change, which I just might do 🙂

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • By Sarah brings us to a silent street that invites us to enter and climb toward its apex!
  • The Blog of Hammad Rais takes us to an old fort in Lahore, Pakistan, that was built by the Mughal emperor Akbar in the 16th centutry; a truly old and wonderful place!
  • This week, the post in theonlyD800inthehameau takes us to a magnificent alley in the Venetian Lagoon island of Burano; truly stunning!
  • Klara shares a beautiful image of an alley in Croatia in Sliku svoju ljubim II; it truly has that old world feeling!
  • Miriam gives us a tour of two cities in Spain with her post in the Shower of Blessing; Toledo and Granada definitely made it on my bucket list with these photos!
  • Bushboy’s World takes us along on vacation to another great town in Croatia with some fantastic photos!
  • If you want a really interesting alley, you might want to check iball round the world, as the entry is full of mysterious and quizzical content!
  • Irene invites us along a wonderful path in Heaven’s Sunshine, where she brings us to the boardwalk across the Indiana Dunes.
  • Abi viajera is a gorgeous blog full of interesting posts, such as the entry that takes us into a moment of bright color in an alley in India.
  • Robert’s photos in this week’s entry in Photo Robert’s Blog are stunning and filled with atmosphere!
  • Andrea shows of a utility alley in her neighborhood in ARHtistic License; she picks up some rather interesting features!
  • Stella always shares interesting images in her blog, Giggles & Tales, and this week is no exception as each of the alleys is unique!
  • Sonya’s blog, Middleton Road, is simply fantastic; at the very least you must check out her entry this week, as the photo is beautiful!
  • Judith introduces us to a guard cat in Nature Knows Best; one can never be too careful with an alley guarded by a cat…
  • Ed gives us the feeling of being in Morocco in his photo In My Mind’s Eye; find the sneakers that tell a different story!
  • Frank’s blog, Poetry, Short Prose and Walking, is a true marvel, as he always finds a way to combine wonderful photography with stunning poetry!
  • Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects brings us to the alley that plays an important part in her life; will she leave it for even more discoveries?
  • Nicole allows us to visit the Brasov Citadel by taking us through an alley in wonderful photos in Une Photo, un poéme.
  • Bullyboy finds a variety of alleys in his post in Travel387; his photos of them are truly wonderful!
  • Marie finds an alley cat in her post in The New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect; there appears to be a secret society of alley guardian cats 🙂
  • Khürt runs a magnificent blog called Island in the Net; his photography is stunning and his posts are very much on point!  Go check it out!
  • Ron finds some real alley treasures in this week’s entry in Progressing into Solitude; they are wonderful to see!

Looking forward to hearing from you about these posts, and don’t hesitate to let these great bloggers know that you appreciate their work!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

5 thoughts on "Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 70"

    1. Regardless, I thought it was worth sending people to your blog, as there may not have been an alley, but definitely lots of other great things for them to see and read.

      Have a great week!

      Reply

