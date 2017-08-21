Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 70

Welcome to the 70th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! There were lots of interesting alleys that appeared during this challenge!

Thanks to all of your views of alleys around the world and the pathways that we follow, I had the pleasure of looking another magnificent set of posts! Your creative visions add up to a lovely set of photos, poems and posts! I’d also love to hear from you which of these posts were among your favorites!

Thank you for another week of fun blog reading!

This is an example of an alley that caught my interest a couple of years ago…

This image came about when I peeked through a hole in a fence to see this alley, which made for a perfect iPhone scene. Once I got home, I started noodling with the image to come up with some different things, which resulted in this, articulated version. When I took a closer look, I noticed a whole bunch of things that I would change, which I just might do 🙂

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Looking forward to hearing from you about these posts, and don’t hesitate to let these great bloggers know that you appreciate their work!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...