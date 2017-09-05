Welcome to Week 73 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
Wow! You really turned up up last week for the color Blue! It was great to see the enthusiasm in each of your posts!
After two weeks of colors, I thought it might be time for something a little different, which led me to the idea of Water for a theme. Of course, water comes in many forms, so there is plenty of opportunity to take a creative approach to this week’s theme. Whether the water is in a glass, pond, lake, river, sea, ocean or in the sky, or whether it is liquid or solid (gaseous might be tricky to photograph), there are many ways to capture water in all its glory!
So, I expect that there will be plenty of different approaches to this week’s theme, and I look forward to being surprised by some of them!
To get you started, here’s a bit of water in the ocean and sky…
This image came about on a beautiful June day in 2013, as my wife and I stopped by Cape Neddick during my mother’s and sister’s visit. It was a beautiful day with just a bit of cloud cover, but something drew me to take this set of images from a low angle. About six weeks later, I processed the images into this final result using Photomatix Pro.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Let’s play safe with water during this week and try to surprise me!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
43 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Water”
I like the green surrounded by the dark tones and the prevailing mysterious mood, ideal for a novel cover. This picture reminds me of the murders at the lighthouse on Little Ross Island, Scotland.
Thank you, James. It does set a mood.
Water – I guess this is pretty much easy and interesting too. Running off to gather all the ‘water’ I can find in the universe. Lol. Btw, just yesterday morning, I made a post about a glass of water… Wow! Will be back with my luck shortly. 🙂
Looking forward to seeing what you come up with!
I love your image! Those dark moody ones are my favorites.
Thank you! I actually had to be in a dark mood to edit it this way 🙂
The heavy clouds are matching perfectly with water down below. Very lovely snap 🙂
Thank you!
Lovely image! I like the subtle reflection.
Nice!
Wow! Stunning shot. The sky looks so ominous.
Thank you very much!
Poetry from me this week Frank.
here is mine for this week. went for a hike last month and shot these water images. https://offshoots12.com/2017/09/05/end-of-the-trail/
Nice post! That’s not exactly a swimming hole 🙂
no, I wouldn’t say so. Pretty yucky. Plus, no way to get down there. I tried. 🙂
LOL!
a dynamic image…a moment in time. I thought I would jump in and play…
Wonderful moments that you captured!
Nice stormy clouds and water. Send some my way. 😀 😀
Here is my entry this week.
Thank you, Cee! All you have to do is hold a bucket under those lovely waterfalls! 🙂
You picture looks like a setting for an Agatha Christie !!!
The Murders at the Lighthouse would be an apt title for this little novel!
Thank you kindly, Robert!
