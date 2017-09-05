Welcome to Week 73 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

Wow! You really turned up up last week for the color Blue! It was great to see the enthusiasm in each of your posts!

After two weeks of colors, I thought it might be time for something a little different, which led me to the idea of Water for a theme. Of course, water comes in many forms, so there is plenty of opportunity to take a creative approach to this week’s theme. Whether the water is in a glass, pond, lake, river, sea, ocean or in the sky, or whether it is liquid or solid (gaseous might be tricky to photograph), there are many ways to capture water in all its glory!

So, I expect that there will be plenty of different approaches to this week’s theme, and I look forward to being surprised by some of them!

To get you started, here’s a bit of water in the ocean and sky…

This image came about on a beautiful June day in 2013, as my wife and I stopped by Cape Neddick during my mother’s and sister’s visit. It was a beautiful day with just a bit of cloud cover, but something drew me to take this set of images from a low angle. About six weeks later, I processed the images into this final result using Photomatix Pro.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let’s play safe with water during this week and try to surprise me!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...