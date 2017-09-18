Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 74

Welcome to the 74th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This was another banner week with all your amazing contributions!
It’s easy to see why I enjoy running this challenge every week, as I get the benefit of all your creative views of the world around you. It was a lot of fun reading and viewing each of your posts, as there were various approaches to the dark theme of the week. Among all these great posts, there were a couple of standouts for me that truly made me do a double take on their quality and treatment of subject.
I’d love to hear, if there are some standouts for you as well, as you go through these great entries!
There may even be an opportunity for darkness in the light…
This water feature gave me the opportunity to explore the impact of the dark on a bright, sunny day, by contrasting them. The resultant gaze into our eyes might be a bit dark and even disconcerting to some…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery kicked things off this week with a fantastic view over Bilbao at night!
- Nicole’s post in Une Photo, un poéme provides us with beautiful views of the harbor of Paimpol in Brittany.
- Poetry in Pictures shares with us an interesting study of building lighted against a darkening sky.
- Ladyleemanilla‘s post brings a great amount of variety in her images of subjects in dark surroundings!
- In the entry from Mara’s Artistry, there are some beautifully composed images that breathe the atmosphere of their dark surroundings.
- A really wonderful photo by theonlyD800inthehameau where fireworks show off their color and temperament!
- The post in Layue’s Everyday Photo Blog uses an alternate approach to show flowers rising from the dark; well done!
- In CitySonnet, we get to enjoy dark chocolate in all its delectable beauty with an appropriately colored beverage!
- Ed brings out the night sky in his post for In My Mind’s Eye; the beauty of the stars, as well as its inky blackness against a lit landscape!
- The entry from pensitivity101 is another wonderful poem that ties together the golden threads and the dark skies!
- Sheena’s post in Leaking Ink shows us the different aspects of dark, whether it be morning, night or roasting corn!
- Cee shows us the impact of light on the dark in her post in Cee’s Photography, be it the moon, a Christmas display or the lanterns on a railing.
- Irene takes us into the woods, down a path that may be dark, in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine.
- Stella’s photos in Giggles & Tales range from beautiful sky lines against darkening skies to wondrous lights of stores on a dark night with much variety! Wonderful!
- Peg’s post in her blog The Tempest and the Tea Pot shows of some magical displays in the dark!
- Sarah sends her sister down a lava tube for her photo in By Sarah, which is pretty daring!
- Robert’s photos in Photo Robert’s Blog truly make use of the dark to their advantage, which draws the viewer in…
- This week’s entry from Chateaux des Fleurs demonstrates the beauty of light outlining the silhouette of a great landscape!
- A Meditative Journey with Saldage photographed a simple, delicate subject that highlights the dark! Beautiful!
- Miriam takes flight in her photos in the Shower of Blessing, as she brings together the light and dark as seen from an airplane.
- Hammad’s post in the Blog of Hammad Rais explores the dark and light, as they play with a simple structure in a park.
- This week we visit Lisbon with iball round the world, as we explore the Oceanario de Lisboa and interesting silhouettes!
- Dawn’s post in Snap That Bug! gives us a truly stunning photo, in which she captured the interplay between the dark cloud and light behind it perfectly!
- This week Roaming Urban Gypsy has a wonderful set of images from experimenting in the dark! Wonderful results!
- Wanderlust and Wonderment shares a fantastic set of images with us, each with unique elements!
- In Tachispeaks‘s entry, we get treated to various levels and aspects of the dark and are even offered a nightcap!
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2‘s entry, we see how the night can truly be beautiful!
- Black Body‘s post allows us to descend into darkness, looking for the deeper meaning to the writing on the wall…
- Frank’s entry in Poetry, Short Prose and Walking highlights key aspects of the city at night; go listen to Frank reading you his poem!
- The post in thatLittleVoice takes us to New York City and San Miguel de Allende for dark and light!
- Bushboy’s World brings us near Brisbane, Australia, looking at boats on a dark bay, where there might be a party!
- Judith takes us into the realm of fantasy in her post in Nature Knows Best, which you will have to check out!
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects shares the importance of driving out the darkness in our lives, by allowing in the light!
- Khürt’s post in Island in the Net present us with another set of amazing images that are perfectly executed!
- Bullyboy shows how without dark there is no light in a set of fantastic photos in Travel387!
- In Pilgrim’s Photography, we get a mysterious photo that shows us the dark in two ways!
- Marie’s photo of the Arc de Triomphe in The New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect gives us a gorgeous night view of this well-known monument.
- Miriam’s post in her awesome blog, Out an’ About, not only gives us a great set of views of the dark, but also provides some excellent advice!
