Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 74

Welcome to the 74th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! This was another banner week with all your amazing contributions!

It’s easy to see why I enjoy running this challenge every week, as I get the benefit of all your creative views of the world around you. It was a lot of fun reading and viewing each of your posts, as there were various approaches to the dark theme of the week. Among all these great posts, there were a couple of standouts for me that truly made me do a double take on their quality and treatment of subject.

I’d love to hear, if there are some standouts for you as well, as you go through these great entries!

There may even be an opportunity for darkness in the light…

This water feature gave me the opportunity to explore the impact of the dark on a bright, sunny day, by contrasting them. The resultant gaze into our eyes might be a bit dark and even disconcerting to some…

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

