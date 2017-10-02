Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 75

Stone cold fantastic!

Welcome to the 75th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!  My apologies for getting this round-up out a week late; visiting my mother and family in the Netherlands reduced my time for access to high-speed wifi, which is key!  I will get #76 posted on Tuesday morning along with challenge #77!

The entries for the theme of Stones were simply outstanding, as you can see from the  list below.  They were a lot of fun to read and some were definitely surprising!  Go out there and check them out and don’t hold back on sharing your thoughts with the creative authors!

These stones were rather special to me…

20130524-Lochbuie-Stones_57A0452_3_4_Enhancer
Lochbuie Stones on Mull

These stones gave a clear indication of the power that lies within these grounds; while I don’t know exactly what their original purpose is, I could sense the flux of energy that emanates from particular spots along this site.  It is filled with old energy!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

  • Sarah kicks things off this week with a great stone wall in her photo in By Sarah, which also has a wonderful sky behind it!  She also follows it up with a second post in  By Sarah that tells a great tale!
  • In Danny’s Photographs we get a wonderful view of some of the most classic stones that we have on this planet.
  • Ed takes us to Yosemite Valley for a walk to the almost dry river beds in his post in In My Mind’s Eye; a great look at natural beauty!
  • Stella gives us an incredible collection of stones in her post in Giggles & Tales; you’ve got to check them out for yourself and pick your favorites!
  • Nicole’s post in Une Photo, un poéme brings us views of what looks like a staircase for giants!
  • Michael Steven Wills Photography provides a beautiful set of desert images in Pine Creek Canyon.
  • Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery gets us stoned with cannonballs!  Actually, we probably don’t want to see these stones coming toward us!
  • Mike’s post in Weakly Thoughts is a really cool collection of stones that definitely rock!
  • LeAnn takes us to Mount Lemmon in Arizona in LeAnn’s Captures!  A great place!
  • Xenia’s haibun and photos in whippetwisdom.com give us a magical view of whippets’ love of these paths and their stones!
  • Cee gives a view of individual stones in her post in Cee’s Photography, each of which carry a message…
  • In CitySonnet‘s post, we get a lovely perspective on the sea and the stones that it brings to us.
  • A Meditative Journey with Saldage transports us to the connection point between stones and the world in a great post with a beautiful photo!
  • The post by The Art of Retiring shows us the risk of a stepping stone, and provides a great quote!
  • The entry from pensitivity101 takes us back to our childhood and the connection between pebbles and sweets!
  • Candace takes us to Stonehenge in Netdancer’s Musings, which location is truly magical!
  • In the entry from Mara’s Artistry, we learn both about her sidewalk and about a wonderful location on the Azores.
  • This week’s entry from Chateaux des Fleurs shows us that what get discarded may just be a fantastic piece of art!
  • This week Roaming Urban Gypsy found that some stones are under lock and key; go check them out!
  • Photogate shares the progress that was made building a stone wall, as well as some more precious stones.
  • Poetry in Pictures brings us some rather interesting carved stones that look to be part of an ancient ruin.
  • Magicandbeauty has a wonderful post with images of a city carved into the stone of a hill.
  • Judith use stones to connect us to the past in her blog, Nature Knows Best; these stones tell stories of the past!
  • We get a wonderfully shaped stone and some really cool stones from postcardsedge!
  • Bushboy’s World shows us how stones were used throughout the ages to create tools.
  • Hammad’s post in the Blog of Hammad Rais shows the softer side of stones, as they are at the edge of the water.
  • This week, theonlyD800inthehameau takes us to the Sydney suburb of Manly for some epic stones!
  • What you find in this week’s entry from Layue’s Everyday Photo Blog is a beautifully executed photo featuring stones on the beach.
  • This week’s entry from iball round the world features a stone apparently suspended in air in Meteora, Greece.
  • In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2‘s entry of this week, we meet little people who are enjoying their visit to the world of selenium; great post!!
  • This week, Urban Liaisons brings us to some rather solid rocky features from a wonderful gorge in Germany!
  • In a great post, we follow Musin’ with Susan into the Cotswolds for some rather spectacular stone arches!
  • Black Body‘s post talks of the riddle of the sands, that causes stones to slowly sink into the sand…
  • In this week’s post in ARHtistic License, we get a rather wonderful view of some interesting stone settings.
  • Robert’s entry in Photo Robert’s Blog contrasts stones with their water surroundings in a great image!
  • Marie examines the stone-ness of a rather interesting castle wall, in The New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect with a view from Taunus, Germany.
  • Sheena’s post in Leaking Ink invokes the Little Prince in looking at her unique stone!
  • Miriam takes us all the way from China to England in the Shower of Blessing, as we see stones carved with 100 horses and monoliths that create sacred places!
  • Frank’s entry in Poetry, Short Prose and Walking combines both the reality and fantasy of stones.
  • Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects both shares a blessing carved in stone and provides a strong as stone foundation for forgiveness!
  • A great post in Swishing2 shares an awesome stone photo and some accurate commentary on the importance for those in glass houses!
  • In Pilgrim’s Photography, we get some fantastic stones that make stunning walls!
  • Bullyboy brings us some different rolling stones in his post in Travel387; it is rather cool what happens when tree meets stones!
  • Klara provides us with a magnificent view of stones in Cusco, Peru, in her post in Sliku svoju ljubim II.
  • In Tachispeaks‘s entry of this week, we get a great selection of stones and some very colorful toes!
  • This week’s post in Light&Shadows has a wonderful usage of stones as a trail sign!
  • Wind Kisses takes us wandering through some amazing abandoned desert structures!
  • Dawn’s post in Snap That Bug! takes us across the stepping stones to get to some great art!
  • Ron’s contribution in Progressing into Solitude shows the importance of collecting all the stones that you can get your hands on!
  • Khürt’s post in Island in the Net shows some of the fantastic stones in his area in fantastic images!
  • And, Following Him Beside Still Waters presents a great collection of various stones with awesome colors and shapes!

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

9 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 75”

