Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 75

Welcome to the 75th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My apologies for getting this round-up out a week late; visiting my mother and family in the Netherlands reduced my time for access to high-speed wifi, which is key! I will get #76 posted on Tuesday morning along with challenge #77!

The entries for the theme of Stones were simply outstanding, as you can see from the list below. They were a lot of fun to read and some were definitely surprising! Go out there and check them out and don’t hold back on sharing your thoughts with the creative authors!

These stones were rather special to me…

These stones gave a clear indication of the power that lies within these grounds; while I don’t know exactly what their original purpose is, I could sense the flux of energy that emanates from particular spots along this site. It is filled with old energy!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

