Welcome to Week 77 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. A quick update, as I’m slowly getting caught up. Last week’s round up will be posted tomorrow, at which point, I will have everything back in sync for the days that follow.

The amount of entries for last week’s theme of Signs were fantastic! This week, I went back to Scotland from just over 4 years ago for inspiration and came across this image from a walk along the beach in Cromarty. The time of this shot was just after 9 p.m. on May 29th; the Sun sets pretty late at that time of year, which makes for a rather lengthy ‘golden’ hour of highly saturated, rich, warm sunlight. This inspires this week’s theme of Hour.

I’d like to challenge you to document an hour of the day in your image(s), in a way that captures some of the essence of that hour. As always, let your creativity take free rein, so it’s perfectly fine to include some time reporting device in your image (did I hear you think sun dial?) or take the hour in the direction of your choosing. Most of all, have fun with this!

Here’s that walk along the beach…

We’re looking toward the North Sea, which is on the other side of the hill ahead; across the Cromarty Firth we could see what appeared to be oil drilling platforms being constructed.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

I hope that you find the right time to capture your favorite hour! Looking forward to seeing them!

