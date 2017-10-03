Welcome to Week 77 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge. A quick update, as I’m slowly getting caught up. Last week’s round up will be posted tomorrow, at which point, I will have everything back in sync for the days that follow.
The amount of entries for last week’s theme of Signs were fantastic! This week, I went back to Scotland from just over 4 years ago for inspiration and came across this image from a walk along the beach in Cromarty. The time of this shot was just after 9 p.m. on May 29th; the Sun sets pretty late at that time of year, which makes for a rather lengthy ‘golden’ hour of highly saturated, rich, warm sunlight. This inspires this week’s theme of Hour.
I’d like to challenge you to document an hour of the day in your image(s), in a way that captures some of the essence of that hour. As always, let your creativity take free rein, so it’s perfectly fine to include some time reporting device in your image (did I hear you think sun dial?) or take the hour in the direction of your choosing. Most of all, have fun with this!
Here’s that walk along the beach…
We’re looking toward the North Sea, which is on the other side of the hill ahead; across the Cromarty Firth we could see what appeared to be oil drilling platforms being constructed.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
I hope that you find the right time to capture your favorite hour! Looking forward to seeing them!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
I only wanted Uncle Vernon standing by his own car (a Hudson) on a clear day, I got him and the car. I also got a bit of Aunt Mary’s laundry and Beau Jack, the dog, peeing on the fence, and a row of potted tuberous begonias on the porch and 78 trees and a million pebbles in the driveway and more. It’s a generous medium, photography. - Lee Friedlander
33 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Hour”
I won’t mind this long golden hour to be a day long 🙂
It felt like it was, almost!
Stunning light in your golden hour Frank.
Thank you, Miriam. I had never seen light that saturated!
Stunning shot Frank. How on earth are we meant to follow that !!! Ha ha 🙂
Thank you, Judith! I don’t expect you to follow, but rather lead to the next step 🙂
Awesome color! It’s so beautiful!
…love it… love it… love it !!!
lovely photo, Frank 🙂
Beautiful post!!
Nice shot for this weeks challenge Frank!
So beautiful!
Hi Frank, what a beautiful challenge and I love your photograph from Cromarty during this golden hour! My contribution for this week is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2017/10/03/haibun-a-prayer-for-las-vegas/
Thank you, Xenia! Great post!
Wow! Stunning shot. Great photo. 🙂 Will be back with my entry. 🙂
Thank you! Looking forward to seeing your post!
