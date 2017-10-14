Succumb to Decay?

The WordPress Daily Prompt has the theme of Succumb. While there are many ways to approach this prompt, the one that came to me first is to document the ongoing decay and how it threatens to the buildings that once were the backbone of a vibrant community.

The village of Turners Falls was established as a planned industrial community based on the ability to harness the power of the Connecticut river by building a dam and power canal to drive industry. As the power canal still rushes through the town, one can imagine the din of that era, as mills next to the canal were actively producing their goods. As with many of these towns, industrialization slowly moved away from them, as water power was replaced by fossil fuels, causing the town to succumb to slow decay.

These days, Turners Falls is a charming little town to visit with an interesting historic district.

One of the old mill buildings along Powers Street…

As you can see in this image, this mill building was already in an advanced state of decrepitude, as the window on the right side shows the sky behind it. I’m not sure, if the building still stands, but it called from a past era on this autumn day!

Have a wonderful day!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...