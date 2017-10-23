Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 79

Welcome to the 79th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! With this week’s theme of bird, there were some high-flying, creative images that filled the blogosphere! Great job by all!!
There were lots of interesting birds, from brush turkeys to seagulls and mountain blue birds! Your posts were incredibly inspiring this week with wonderful stories that are uplifting and an outlook to the world that makes us all feel great! It has been my pleasure to read your posts and be buoyed by them.
Thank you all for great posts that have been nothing short of amazing!
Here’s another bird image from my collection…
This one came about during a three day workshop help by John Slonina in the Chincoteague area. This great white heron was fishing in the shallows, allowing me to spend twenty or so minutes photographing it quietly, as it waded and fished. Here you see the result of a quick flip of fish into mouth!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah kicked us off with her favorite bird in By Sarah; it’s among my favorites too, as it is both unusual in look and song!
- Bushboy went completely over the top in bringing three entries into the challenge! Starting with a Green Catbird in Bushboy’s World, followed by a rather ornery gull in Bushboy’s World and a whole array of birds playing in a bird bath in Bushboy’s World.
- Nicole share some beautiful photos of seagulls in her post in Une Photo, un poéme; you’ll want to check them out!
- This week, pensivity101 tells the tale of the gull, who might not know it yet, but should be counting himself lucky to have escaped Maggie thus far…
- Sheena brings to us the spirit of Diwali in Leaking Ink, with a gorgeously drawn peacock! In her second post in Leaking Ink, Sheena combines verse and images to great results!
- Gwenny found a turkey to go on a trot in Field Notes from Over the Hill; she also had some other awesome birds!
- In the first post in Take a Walk and Discover we see a gorgeous bird in a cage, and in the second one they are free and on a wire in Take a Walk and Discover.
- This week, iball round the world takes us to Egypt with a beautiful image of the true Isis: the Egyptian goddess!
- Lacy finds herself in a stand-off with an intruder in Adventures of a Busy Mom; right in front of her door. Beware of the chicken of doom!
- This week, theonlyD800inthehameau takes us on safari, where it’s not safe, as we are face to face with…. an ostrich!
- Mara’s entry this week in her blog, Mara’s Artistry, brings us a wonderful owl and mix bird image!
- Lisa’s post in A Day In The Life has outstanding photography with awesome birds! Go check them out!
- In Wind Kisses, we get a wonderful view of mountain blue birds, as they interact with each other on a day, when the presence of bear made it difficult to sneak up on a pair of skittish birds!
- Candace shows us a beautifully photographed bird in her post in Netdancer’s Musings!
- Ed has some rather cool birds in his collection in his blog, In my Mind’s Eye, with the owls among my favorites!
- This week in Linda’s Cr8tions 365, we see a daring little bird who will try anything for a bite to eat!
- Miriam had an unfortunate accident with her laptop computer, but found some seagulls to share with us in the Shower of Blessing; best wishes with getting data off the old laptop!
- This week, Susan’s post in Musin’ with Susan captures a beautifully colored visitor in her backyard!
- In Urban Liaisons, we learn about Otis Tarda, the bustard, and its interesting history with a great photo, as well!
- This week’s entry from Land of Images is truly ungullible! Now you might want to check what that means!
- In Folly’s Photoworld vol. 2 we get an array of beautiful images, among which the swans really stand out for me!
- Sunshine’s Snapshots shows one of my favorite birds, the Great Blue Heron, in stunning photography!
- Mike’s post in Weakly Thoughts shows us what might be on a bird’s mind: where’s the bug! Great photos!
- In the Blog of Hammad Rais, we get to see some rather different birds, and dreams of flying that we all have!
- Robert’s photos in Photo Robert’s Blog are stunning as always, with truly amazing composition in the swan photo!
- Stella introduces us to a great variety of birds in Giggles & Tales; those pelicans are just amazing!
- Poetry in Pictures has a rather entertaining set of photos in this week’s entry. I think that the rooster is working on a dance routine!
- Bullyboy brings us birds in two of their habitats in Travel387; both in the air and water, they look right at home!
- Debbie’s post in ForgivingConnects reaches to soaring in the sky above life’s challenges to reach new heights and happiness!
- In Pilgrim’s Photography entry this week, we get a great shot of a grey heron at a local park!
- Debbie’s photos in this week’s entry in her blog Travel with Intent take us to Baku for a bird that sits on an impressive architectural curve!
- Imelda takes us to a Nature Reserve in her post in Light & Shadow, where we encounter some lovely swans!
- Nicole has a wonderful post in Doar Nicole, with beautiful photography and great birds!!
- Miriam’s post in Out an’ About tells us to go after our dreams, let go of those things that hold us back and soar! A great post with beautiful photos to illustrate each point. So, don’t be a brush turkey and keep your dreams in focus!
- Marie found some really old birds in her post in The New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect! These birds withstood the mosaic of time!
Hope that you enjoy these posts!
Great photo Frank and another great round up of amazing posts and bloggers.
what an astounding capture yours is! Thanks for the link up and your kind words!
