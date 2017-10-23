Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 79

Welcome to the 79th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! With this week’s theme of bird, there were some high-flying, creative images that filled the blogosphere! Great job by all!!

There were lots of interesting birds, from brush turkeys to seagulls and mountain blue birds! Your posts were incredibly inspiring this week with wonderful stories that are uplifting and an outlook to the world that makes us all feel great! It has been my pleasure to read your posts and be buoyed by them.

Thank you all for great posts that have been nothing short of amazing!

Here’s another bird image from my collection…

This one came about during a three day workshop help by John Slonina in the Chincoteague area. This great white heron was fishing in the shallows, allowing me to spend twenty or so minutes photographing it quietly, as it waded and fished. Here you see the result of a quick flip of fish into mouth!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Hope that you enjoy these posts!

